It was close and it may have been costly, but TCU has its first Big 12 win of the year.

The Frogs lost starting quarterback Shawn Robinson and wide receiver KaVontae Turpin in their 17-14 win against Iowa State.

Robinson went down with an apparent non-throwing shoulder injury following a run late in the fourth quarter as his offense set up Jonathon Song’s game-winning 28-yard field goal with :37 left in the game.

“I’m not going to talk about injuries, but won’t be happy if he’s done,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said of Robinson. “I had conversations with people about rotations.”

Patterson has said in many press conferences that he would like to see more of Michael Collins in games due to Robinson’s injury history and to get Collins prepared just in case. This is the fourth game in Robinson’s sixth start that he has had to leave early. This one appears to be the most severe. The Frogs do have a bye week before a home-game Thursday night.

Turpin was leveled on a 24-yard completion with 12 minutes left in the second quarter. It looked like it had all the makings of a targeting penalty as the Iowa State player led with his head and hit Turpin in his head. That call was made on the field, but later overturned by review.

“I thought the call on the field was a good call on the Turpin hit,” Patterson said. “I can’t talk about what I said or else I’ll get fined. My wife says she’s going to call them.”

Turpin had to get stitches and never returned. The littlest player on the field has had injury issues in the past and has taken massive hits each of the last two weeks.

That hit came with TCU trailing 7-0, but may have sparked the offense for their only touchdown of the night. Eight play later and TCU was in the end zone as Robinson found Taye Barber on an eight-yard screen pass for the true freshman’s second touchdown of the season.

That was the lone bright spot for the offense that gained just 299 yards and 19 first downs. The TCU defense kept Iowa State to just 198 yards. The Cyclones’ first touchdown came after getting the ball at the TCU 22-yard line after another TCU turnover.

The Frogs turned the ball over three times in the game, but finally snapped their streak of eight straight turnovers lost when Ben Banogu picked up a fumble forced by Innis Gaines and returned it 47 yards with 14:11 left in the third quarter for the touchdown. TCU’s defense had gone 176:39 of game time, nearly 12 whole quarters, without forcing a turnover before then.

“Coach had been harping on forcing a turnover and making a play like that,” Banogu said. “You practice that play every week on our scoop and score drill and it just came into place.”

This was Banogu’s first collegiate touchdown and second fumble recovery, the first coming when he played at ULM.

Matt Campbell and his team has become a tough game for the Frogs. Iowa State has beaten TCU just twice since joining the Big 12, but two of the Frogs’ five wins against the Cyclones have been by four points or less.

“I highly respect their head coach and staff. They do a great job,” Patterson said. “The scheme they run on defense surrounds people and they do a great job. It’s hard to move the football on their defense.”

If Shawn Robinson is unable to play the Frogs’ next game, Oct. 11 at 6:30 PM against Texas Tech, Michael Collins will handle starting duties and Grayson Muehlstein will be the back-up. Highly-touted recruit Justin Rogers is “not close” to being able to handle back up duties as he continues to recover from a knee injury.