Despite playing without two key contributors, TCU managed to pull off the biggest win in program history.

Senior guard Desmond Bane knocked down five second-half three-pointers and propelled the Frogs to a 75-72 win against No. 2 Baylor.

TCU was playing without its second leading scorer in RJ Nembhard and freshman guard Francisco Farabello, but PJ Fuller exploded for a career-high 21 points to go with three assists and help Bane secure the victory.

Bane finished with 23 points, five rebounds and four assists. He likely secured a spot on Sportscenter’s Top 10 for the night with an ankle-breaking crossover and step back three to be the dagger for the Frogs. He appeared to yell “I’m that guy” after knocking down one of the biggest shots in program history.

This was the first time TCU has beaten a ranked Baylor team and its the biggest win at home since the Frogs knocked off No. 5 Kansas in 2013 for its first Big 12 victory. This gives the Frogs at least seven Big 12 wins for the third straight year and TCU has won at least six in each of Jamie Dixon’s first four years on campus after winning eight conference games total in the team’s first four years in the conference. TCU also beat its third ranked opponent for the season, another first for the program.

The Frogs (16-13, 7-9 in the Big 12) have likely punched their NIT ticket, but this win should put them back in the bubble conversation for the NCAA tournament. They visit No. 1 Kansas (26-3, 15-1) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. A win in that game and this team should be heading to the dance.