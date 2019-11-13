TCU signed both of its basketball commits on national signing day Wednesday.

The Frogs added Terren Frank and Eddie Lampkin as players that are expected to compete for playing time in the 2020-21 season.

Frank, a 6-7, 210-pound power forward from Chatsworth, CA, is the No. 138-ranked player in the country according to Rivals and the No. 28 power forward. He had offers from Arizona, Cal, USC and Vanderbilt.

Rivals.com national basketball analyst Eric Bossi said this about Frank: “Frank plays a skill-based game and has an inside-out game. He's got a body to put some mass on, is crafty on the interior and can step out to make jump shots to the three-point line. Also, playing at Sierra Canyon this season is going to expose him to some giant crowds and big games that should help to prepare him for life in the Big 12.”

Lampkin, a 6-10, 260-pound center from Katy, TX, is ranked as the No. 37 center in the country. He picked the Frogs over Baylor, Georgetown, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Wichita State.

Rivals.com national basketball analyst Corey Evans said this about Lampkin: “Conditioning is one facet of his game that he has to improve upon but he has taken the right steps in doing as such in recent months. Regardless, he plays with a steady motor each time out and can impact the game on both ends of the floor. He is more of a low-post oriented center rather than a face-up type but is affective in such a capacity. He has tremendous hands on the glass, alters shots in the lane due to his sheer size and has good instincts of where and when to be.”