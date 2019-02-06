TCU put the finishing touches on the 2019 signing class Wednesday when six future Frogs faxed in their paper work.

The #CarterBoys19 finish with the No. 29-ranked class in the country and third in the Big 12 and it included five four stars players. The first four of those players signed in December, but one waited until Wedneday in Darwin Barlow.

Here are the final additions to the class:

Darwin Barlow

The four-star running back from Newton committed to TCU back in August with his teammate Josh Foster, but chose to wait until the February signing day as he took a visit to USC. But ultimately stuck with his pledge.

He brings great vision and elusiveness as an all-purpose back that can carry the load in the backfield.

Trevius Tomlinson

The name should sound familiar as the nephew as LaDanian Tomlinson committed to the Frogs in January over Baylor and Kansas State.

He plays in the secondary, but is also a special teams playmaker and could immediately see time as a return man.

Keeyon Stewart

This was the final addition to the class as he committed to the Frogs on National Signing Day Eve over Texas Tech.

He’s 6-foot and 170 pounds, but hits like a much bigger back. He’s a solid coverage corner, but is a dynamic tackler and could be moved around the secondary.

Dylan Jordan

This could be the steal of the class as the Frogs went to Kansas to get one of the most under rated linebackers in the country in January over Kansas State and Auburn.

The 6-3,215-pound linebacker is already one of the fastest athletes in the country as he would have had a top-30 100m dash time in the NCAA track meet with his high school track time. As Gary Patterson says, speed kills.

Earl Barquet

TCU has a tradition of producing great defensive ends from Louisiana and Barquet could be the next one as he picked the Frogs over Florida State, Iowa State and Kansas.

Barquet brings already great size and this is a position of need for the 2019 season with three ends graduating and another already freshman at the position out for the season so he could see the field earlier.

Shameik Blackshear

As mentioned with Barquet, Blackshear could play right away as a grad transfer from South Carolina. He brings experience, speed and depth to an area of need for TCU.

He was a four-star in the 2015 class with offers from Clemson, Florida, Florida State and Georgia.

Alex Delton

TCU also added depth at the quarterback position when Kansas State's graduate transfer came to Fort Worth in January.

Delton will compete for reps with incoming freshman Max Duggan, Justin Rogers and Michael Collins.