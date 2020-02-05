TCU capped off head coach Gary Patterson’s 20th signing day by adding 21 players to his roster.

“We’re really excited about the class,” Patterson said. “The class fits everything we were trying to get accomplished.”

The biggest addition on signing day was getting Savion Williams to commit to TCU over Arkansas and SMU. The 6-4, 200-pound wide receiver from Marshall, TX, picked the Frogs.

A dozen of the 21 members of the class is from outside of the state of Texas.

“We sign where we need. It’s becoming more and more,” Patterson said. “We’re a lot more respected outside of the state of Texas. We lose the arms race. We graduate 1800 where other schools graduate 15,000. We’ll go anywhere for a good player.”

Here’s a rundown of the class and what Patterson had to say about the position groups at his signing day press conference.

QUARTERBACKS: Stephon Brown and Eli Williams

Stephon is an experienced guy with three more years. Eli is also an athlete also. Could be a wide receiver/tight end type guy. He’s very athletic with great length. Patterson said that Matthew Baldwin and Matthew Downing aren’t currently healthy enough for spring ball.

RUNNING BACKS: Kendre Miller and Dominic Richardson

Both are bigger backs already in the 200 range. We felt like you need to have five. Kendre we feel like he tested really well in our camp. We felt like he was somebody with the numbers. You can’t have enough good running backs.

OFFENSIVE LINE: T.J. Storment, Brandon Coleman, Michael Nichols, Garrett Hayes, Tyler Guyton and Altrique Barlow

Storment is here. Brandon Coleman is really athletic and has three years. Both in our offseason program.

Altrique Barlow has a little bit of length, could play tackle. Hayes is really highly rated. Really good player out of Athens. Really athletic. Didn’t need to see anymore after watching him run down and make a tackle after a punt.

Nichols is a close guy, but a guy we watched close and he’s been growing and he will keep growing. He’ll be a lot different even when he comes in in June.

WIDE RECEIVERS: Savion Williams, Blake Nowell, Caleb Medford and Quentin Johnston

Look at the wide receivers. 6-4, 6-5, 6-3, 6-4. We felt like we had to go get some length on the outside. We still put a premium on speed. But we have some inside guys back. We were short numbers-wise so I felt like we had to go get some guys that can contribute early.

DEFENSIVE LINE: Patrick Jenkins, Khari Coleman and Jaquaze Sorrells



Patrick Jenkins is highly touted out of New Orleans. Jaquaze Sorrels is a big nose guard. Khari had 27 sacks, set a single-season record for the state of Louisiana.

LINEBACKERS: Dylan Horton and Jamoi Hodge

Horton will have to sit out a year, which will be good for him. Will be like Ben Banogu when he came here.

Jamoi Hodge was a guy we felt like since we had to play a lot of freshmen last year we can get an older guy and redshirt some freshmen we played last year. He’s really athletic. Runs really well.

DEFENSIVE BACKS: Bud Clark and Keontae Jenkins

Bud Clark is a highly recruited safety out of Alexandria. We had him in a camp. Keontae Jenkins is a speed guy.