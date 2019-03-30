TCU hosted its pro day Friday and while it’s a great chance for TCU players to put on a show for NFL scouts, it’s also a chance for coach Gary Patterson to reflect what he’s accomplished in Fort Worth.

“The 22 years we’ve been the last 8-10 have been really fun because we spent the first 12 trying to win and build facilities and this is always the most fun day I have because you have all the old players come back and support,” Patterson said. “And see all these young guys fulfill their dreams. We do whatever we can to help them.”

Patterson said he expected 80 to his house for dinner Friday night in a group that includes former players and their families.

TCU has been putting at least two players in the NFL each year after the last several campaigns and that is expected to happen again this year.

Frog defensive linemen L.J. Collier and Ben Banogu are expected to be taken in the first two rounds and linebacker Ty Summers likely going on the draft’s third day. All three of those players went to the NFL combine where they shined and broke a few records. Because of that, those three mostly focused on position drills with the NFL scouts in Fort Worth this weekend.

“I was just trying to take it all in and take advantage of the opportunity,” Collier said. “It was just really humbling and I had a great time.”

Collier has seen his stock rise those most out of the TCU trio expected to be drafted and could sneak into the first round.

“It just shows how hard I’ve really worked and what I can do,” Collier said. “I knew what I wanted to do at the senior bowl and the combine and just learn from other players and coaches.”

Banogu led the Big 12 among defensive linemen in every category, but was snubbed of the conference’s Big 12 defensive lineman of the year award because he doesn’t wear an orange jersey. Even though he was accomplished as a defensive end, he will likely become a linebacker or what is being called an “edge” rusher in the NFL.

“I went out there and did some linebacker stuff because I wanted to show them I’m a versatile player,” Banogu said. “We knew we were going to come in and work and it was exciting.”

The biggest name among the NFL ranks in attendance was Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. He’s known for his defensive mind and has the 19th and 51st overall picks in the draft. That second round spot could be where Banogu fits.

“That’s big. Not just for us, but for everyone here,” Banogu said. “Hopefully we do so well the more and more names like that come in and take TCU guys.”

Summers was a high school quarterback, but became an all-conference linebacker in his time at TCU. He also dabbled at defensive end, but injuries his last two seasons hampered his full progression at that position. But he’s up for anything the NFL throws at him.

“I’m a guy that’s coachable that can do whatever you need,” Summers said. “I think things went well today, but I’m a perfectionist so I can see things I can always improve.”

The NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. April 25 and will be in Nashville this year.