TCU used a huge run at the end of the first half to coast to a big win against Lamar.

The Frogs and Cardinals were tied at 14 with 11:54 left in the first half. TCU then went on a 27-5 run to close the first half en route to winning 79-50.

“Slow start I thought defensively. But we got some steals and turnovers and got our offense going late in the first half," TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. "We finished out well down the stretch. Some really good things and looking forward to our next one."

The big turning point in the game came thanks to grad transfer point guard Edric Dennis. He hit a three-pointer, got a steal that led to a fast break dunk and then hit another three-pointer to give TCU a 10-0 run that took 1:45 off the clock.

“He's going to shoot. We've got to get him open shots instead of him trying to get his own shot," Dixon said of Dennis. "He's a good shooter with open shots, balance and time. That's something we want to continue on to see."

Dennis had 13 points in the first half. Lamar had 19. Dennis finished with 14 points in just 19 minutes of action.

Four Frogs finished in double-digits as PJ Fuller added 17 to lead all scorers, RJ Nembhard scored 13 and Kevin Samuel added 10. Samuel also had 11 rebounds to secure his sixth double-double on the season.

“I don’t really keep track,” Samuel said of his double-doubles. “I just try to do what it takes to win for my teammates.”

The 17 points was a career-high for true freshman PJ Fuller.

“My teammates making me go harder, going at me and challenging me,” Fuller said. “I’ve been doing what Dixon has been telling me and my teammates found me today.”

TCU out rebounded Lamar 44-35 and connected on 13 of 29 three-pointers to Lamar hitting just 5 of 16 and just 3 of its last 13.

The Frogs (8-2) hosts No. 23 Xavier (9-1) at 4 p.m. Dec. 22.

