This has been an up and down year for TCU baseball. They went into this week at 17-15, and in danger of dropping below .500. This was a big week for the Frogs, and they stepped up. They went 3-0 with a win over UT Arlington, and a couple of wins at Kansas.



The Frogs started off the week at home against UT Arlington on Tuesday. TCU started off hot at the plate scoring all of their six runs in the first two innings. A big part of TCU’s early lead was Michael Landestoy. He was able to get a couple of hits, both leading to scores. UTA was down 6-2 going into the eighth, and tried to rally back. The Mavericks piled up three runs and came with one. Durbin Feltman came in the last inning and struck out the side, closing out a 6-5 Frogs victory.

Four TCU players were able to get multiple hit in the game. Including Landestoy who had three hits and two RBI’s. The fielding was sloppy on for TCU, they had five errors and three in the eighth alone. Russ Smith pitched a quality four innings, where he allowed five hits, and one run. Sloan, Green, Coughlin, Mihlbauer, and Feltman all saw time on the mound on Tuesday. Durbin Feltman was the bright spot of the bullpen, as he struck out the side in the ninth to get his fourth save of the season, and number 30 for his career.

TCU traveled to Kansas this weekend, hoping to move up the Big 12 standings. The Frogs started off hot at the plate again on Friday. The Frogs jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Kansas responded with a score of their own in the first, but had to play catch up the entire game. The Frogs would never lose that lead grabbing runs in the fourth and eighth. TCU went on to win 4-2. Friday was a pitching duel, and Lodolo came out on top. Kansas only had four hits, and TCU was only able to get five of their own. It was just enough for the Frogs to come up with the win.

TCU only needed five hits in the entire game to walk away with the win. Luken Baker had a couple himself, along with an RBI. Landstoy continues to be productive at the plate, he had one hit on two apperances, and also had a run. The true hero of this game was Nick Lodolo. Lodolo pitched six innings, and only allowed two hits and a run, all while striking out five. Feltman finished off the day with 1 1/3 innings, and didn’t allow a hit and struck out a pair.

Saturday is when TCU’s bats really came alive. They had several multi-run innings, including two in the first, three in the sixth, and a monster five run inning in the eighth. The Frogs had 17 hits, and everyone was getting the bat on the ball. It was not just the hitting that was spectacular, TCU’s starting pitcher Sean Wymer had himself a beauty of a game. He went on for eight innings only allowing four hits and two runs, and picking up six strikeouts. TCU ran away with this one, the final score was 13-3.

This could have been TCU’s best collective game of the season. The fielding was on point, TCU finished with zero errors. Everyone was hitting the ball, especially the meat of the lineup. Luken Baker launched a two-run home run in the first inning, and followed that up with a huge grand slam in the eighth. This was Baker’s first multi home run game in a Horned Frog uniform, and his six RBI’s is the highest mark of his career as well. Josh Watson, A.J. Balta, and Coby Boulware each had three hits on the day. TCU had six players go for two or more hits. Wymer on the bump was superb. He was followed by Austin Boyles, who closed the game out, allowing one run and striking one out.

Sundays game was cancelled, because of sub-freezing temperatures in Kansas. TCU walked away with a two game sweep of the Jayhawks. This week was huge for TCU and its hopes to get back into post season tournament discussions. The pitching was dominant, and TCU’s bats finally showed up in a big way. The Frogs are now 18-13 on the season and 6-5 in Big 12 play. They face Abilene Christian at home on Tuesday, and will then Travel to Waco to face Baylor next weekend. The Sunday game will be aired on Fox Sports Southwest at 1 p.m.