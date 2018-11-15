Another game, another big second half for the Frog veterans.

Seniors Alex Robinson and JD Miller and junior Desmond Bane kept up their hot starts to the season to lead TCU to a 77-69 win against Fresno State.

“Offensive execution was better in the second half. It was sticking in our hands a lot in the first half,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “But we did it with our defense again holding them to 38 percent (shooting).

This was the first power-five conference foe for TCU so far this season as the Bulldogs were picked to finish fifth in one of the Frogs’ former conferences, the Mountain West. Fresno State gave TCU its best shot and led by two at halftime, but the Frogs shot 66.7 percent in the second half to pull away.

“That was a good second half for us against a good team with a lot of seniors. Even their juniors are redshirts,” Dixon said. “That’s a team you don’t want to play early with three returning college players, but that’s what we decided to do.”

Robinson finished with 13 points, 14 assists and five rebounds. Miller added 14 points and seven rebounds. Bane stayed red hot with 23 points and seven rebounds.

“I just wanted to make sure we kept our intensity up,” Robinson said. “That’s been a problem for us. We did a good job of keeping it up the whole second half.”

Bane played all 40 minutes, but really seemed to find his stride in the second half as he had 15 of his game-high 23 points in the final 20 minutes.

“That’s something that I wanted to emphasis over the summer. I wanted to eat right and get my extra conditioning in so if a game is like this I would be ready to go,” Bane said. “I feel like I’ve always been like that. In the first half I always get excited to play, but once I get settled in my game speaks for itself.”

Dixon said he didn’t necessarily want Bane to play the entire game, but didn’t feel comfortable putting freshmen Kaden Archie and Kendric Davis in the game against a heavy press defensive team.

It wasn’t just the veterans that played well. Redshirt freshman Kevin Samuel had another monster game with 14 pounds, 10 rebounds and six blocks for his second straight double-double. This was the first time a TCU player had six blocks in a game since Marlon Dumont in January of 2002 against Southern Mississippi.

“I just wanted to be there for my team to get a run on because they feed off my energy,” Samuel said. “We got back and forth. I feed off Desmond when he hits a big three. We just feed off each other.”

The Frogs could be getting another experienced player back soon as junior guard Jaylen Fisher is medically cleared and almost played Thursday.

“He just didn’t feel as right today,” Dixon said. “He’s been practicing a lot.”

Fisher and Kouat Noi could both get their first game action of the season soon. Lat Mayen played his first minutes of the season this game and had two points and a block in four minutes.

TCU (3-0) looks to remain undefeated when it hosts Lipscomb (2-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Bison were the preseason favorites in the Atlantic Sun Conference according to SB Nation.