TCU rebounded after a tough loss to have a big first half en route to a Big 12 win.

The Frogs scored on every first-half drive and took a 38-0 lead into the locker room and never looked back before beating Kansas 51-14.

"What I told them downstairs was they had a good first half, but I wasn’t happy with the second," TCU coach Gary Patterson said. "The difference is how we practiced. We didn't practice well last week and we didn't play well. We practiced well this week and played well."

The Jayhawks mustered just 49 yards in the first half and had four three-and-out drives. The TCU offense came out firing on all cylinders after being much maligned in the loss to SMU.

TCU had touchdowns on its first four drives and even got a 73-yard punt return from Jalen Reagor on the final play of the first quarter. Max Duggan got his second start and threw touchdowns to Dylan Thomas and Pro Wells on his first two drives.

Duggan was still under center when Darius Anderson scored from 11 yards out. The true freshman signal caller finished the first half five-of-six for 88 yards and the two scores.

With the 28-0 lead TCU turned to grad transfer Alex Delton who completed seven-of-nine first half passes for 115 yards, but still hasn’t found the end zone yet this season. It looked like he did in this game after a 49-yard pass to Tevailance Hunt, but he was ruled out at the one-yard line. Sewo Olonilua punched it in for the Frogs’ last touchdown of the first half.

"I thought Delton looked more comfortable," Patterson said. "The first touchdown was a throw into double coverage, we just made a play. He had the back wide open. Duggan can’t force the offense. He has to calm down."

The defense went back to its dominating fashion after allowing 41 points to SMU as it allowed just 59 yards to Kansas through three quarters. Garret Wallow once again led the team in tackles with six. Ross Blacklock had his biggest game of the season with five tackles, 2.5 for loss and half a sack.

Kansas doubled its yardage total for the game with a 45-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Daimarqua Foster got his first career touchdown on an eight-yard carry with 9:13 to play. Mike Collins punched one in from 11 yards out on the final play of the game. Patterson said that final score wasn't in effort to run up the score even though Les Miles called two seemingly meaningless time outs in the final two minutes.

"It was a run play. Calling time outs," Patterson said. "It wasn’t anything more than calling a run play. I told them to run the keeper because they weren’t watching the quarterback."

TCU (3-1, 1-0 in Big 12) will look to remain undefeated in conference play at 11 a.m. Saturday at Iowa State (2-1).