Frogs pull away from SMU
Friday night isn’t the normal night for college football so it was the perfect night for a weird game in the Battle for the Iron Skillet.
TCU went on to beat their DFW rival SMU for the seventh straight year 42-12, but it was possibly the weirdest installment of the 98 meetings between the two schools.
The game was delayed for two hours due to rain and lightning and once it started, it actually played out like most TCU/SMU clashes. A few weird plays and SMU jumping out to an early lead.
"We came out awfully flat and I don’t think we tackled well," TCU coach Gary Patterson said. "That’s unusual for us. We didn’t tackle much in two-a-days. We’ll get better."
SMU scored the game’s first touchdown on a 51-yard run. TCU was forced to punt and the wet ball from the driving rain slipped through punter Adam Nunez’ hands. He recovered briefly, but ultimately lost it backwards and through the end zone to give the Mustangs a 9-0 lead, which they would keep into the second quarter.
Disaster strikes and TCU goes down 9-0 as SMU gets a safety off the bad snap on the punt. #TCUvsSMU #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/uHJsKwYlpL— LandGrant Gauntlet (@the_LGG) September 8, 2018
The Frogs had just 66 yards of offense in the first quarter, but the offense wasn’t necessary for their first score.
KaVontae Turpin broke the TCU record for special teams touchdowns when he scored his fifth on a 78-yard punt return.
"He’s done that several times," Patterson said. "You never know where your momentum comes from. He’s one guy we’re sure glad got academically eligible. He’s a difference-maker."
Pointing out the punter mid return will forever be cockypic.twitter.com/erxp6DKAMU— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 8, 2018
TCU’s defense got another stop, then another uncommon scoring play lead to the Frogs’ first lead.
Sewo Olonilua was on his way to a long score, but he was hit by a SMU safety and the ball tumbled into the end zone. A heads up play by senior Jaelan Austin saw him sliding in the damp end zone and recovering the ball for the touchdown.
"I was just trying to be ready for anything. Coach says be ready always," Austin said. "I saw Sewo break it and thought he was going to score if he broke the tackle. Suddenly the ball came out and I just reacted."
Sliding into the weekend like... pic.twitter.com/LifzHmnlz1— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 8, 2018
That appeared to change momentum as TCU took a 14-12 lead into the locker room and just built upon that in the second half.
Ben Banogu made his presence felt after a quiet first six quarters with a strip sack that saw Alec Dunham scoop up the loose ball and house it from 25 yards out.
"I just want to thank God first. I’ve been at TCU for four years," Dunham said. "I’ve been preparing for this moment. I saw Ben was making a play and I just finished it."
Corey Bethley had two sacks while Banogu and Ty Summers each added one. Arico Evans led the team with nine tackles while Innis Gaines added seven.
The weirdness of this game stopped as TCU scored two “traditional” offensive touchdowns. Shawn Robinson scrambled in from 18 yards out, but even that had a review before confirmation of the score. Robinson then dumped a short pass off to Turpin, who went untouched for 42 yards.
Robinson finished with 15 completions on 28 attempts for 146 yards and a touchdown. He threw his first interception and added 67 rushing yards.
"It was tough, but we practiced with a wet ball and you just have to throw it," Robinson said. "I've got to be more accurate and make plays."
Turpin had another electric return midway through the fourth quarter as he went back to the 15-yard line, which set up a Michael Collins 10-yard touchdown run.
TCU gained 337 yards after the first quarter while SMU was able to muster just 134 yards in the final three frames.
Darius Anderson and Sewo Olonilua were effective when given the ball. Anderson had 69 yards on nine carries and Olonilua had 66 yards on 11 carries.
The Frogs (2-0) play their biggest non-conference game of the season next week when they face Ohio State (1-0) at Cowboys Stadium at 7 p.m.
"That team we're going to see next week is nothing like SMU in any aspect," Patterson said.