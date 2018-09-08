Friday night isn’t the normal night for college football so it was the perfect night for a weird game in the Battle for the Iron Skillet. TCU went on to beat their DFW rival SMU for the seventh straight year 42-12, but it was possibly the weirdest installment of the 98 meetings between the two schools. The game was delayed for two hours due to rain and lightning and once it started, it actually played out like most TCU/SMU clashes. A few weird plays and SMU jumping out to an early lead. "We came out awfully flat and I don’t think we tackled well," TCU coach Gary Patterson said. "That’s unusual for us. We didn’t tackle much in two-a-days. We’ll get better." SMU scored the game’s first touchdown on a 51-yard run. TCU was forced to punt and the wet ball from the driving rain slipped through punter Adam Nunez’ hands. He recovered briefly, but ultimately lost it backwards and through the end zone to give the Mustangs a 9-0 lead, which they would keep into the second quarter.

The Frogs had just 66 yards of offense in the first quarter, but the offense wasn’t necessary for their first score. KaVontae Turpin broke the TCU record for special teams touchdowns when he scored his fifth on a 78-yard punt return. "He’s done that several times," Patterson said. "You never know where your momentum comes from. He’s one guy we’re sure glad got academically eligible. He’s a difference-maker."

TCU’s defense got another stop, then another uncommon scoring play lead to the Frogs’ first lead. Sewo Olonilua was on his way to a long score, but he was hit by a SMU safety and the ball tumbled into the end zone. A heads up play by senior Jaelan Austin saw him sliding in the damp end zone and recovering the ball for the touchdown. "I was just trying to be ready for anything. Coach says be ready always," Austin said. "I saw Sewo break it and thought he was going to score if he broke the tackle. Suddenly the ball came out and I just reacted."

