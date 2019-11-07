TCU opened its season with a win, but perhaps with a tougher test than expected from Southwestern University.

The Horned Frogs had their hands full with the Pirates in the first half and led by just five at halftime, but a 13-0 run early in the second half propelled TCU to a 83-62 victory.

Desmond Bane has become the face of TCU athletics and started his senior year strong by hitting his first three three-pointers of the year and finished with a team-high 26 points. He hit five three-pointers and added three rebounds and four assists.

The lone fellow returning starter for the Frogs, Kevin Samuel, was a dominating presence inside and started his junior year with a double-double, 17 points and 12 rebounds. RJ Nembhard got the start after coming off the bench much of his career before this season and scored 14 points and had five assists.

But the key to this year for the Frogs will be the success of their younger players. Freshmen Francisco Farabello and Diante Smith got the start along with new faces Edric Dennis, PJ Fuller and Jaire Grayer each racked up double-digit minutes.

Dennis, the grad-transfer from UTA, looks like he will be a key player this season as he contributed nine points and two assists. He may be asked to play some point guard this year for the Frogs.

Grayer, a grad-transfer from George Mason, will be a valuable shooter as he hit three three-pointers and had seven rebounds.

The youth of this team was easy to see as Farabello was called for a foul with 0.9 seconds left in the half to give Southwestern a free one-and-one opportunity.

Southwestern was led by sophomore forward Brandon Alexander. He averaged 15.2 points a game last year, but torched the Frogs for 28 as he hit 10 of 12 shots, six from three-point land.

TCU (1-0) will look to remain undefeated when it hosts Louisiana-Lafayette (1-0) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.