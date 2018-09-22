For the first time in the Big 12 era, TCU lost in Austin.

The Frogs couldn’t overcome four turnovers, three from quarterback Shawn Robinson, in their 31-16 loss to the Longhorns.

“First off you have to give Texas’ defense a lot of credit,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said. “Second game in a row you lost the turnover margin by at least three. You have to go and take games on the road.”

Robinson threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in the second straight disastrous third quarter TCU has played.

“I’ll have to watch the film, but we fumbled and he threw a pick right at a guy,” Patterson said.

The first interception ended a lengthy TCU drive and was the play just after an impressive throw to KaVontae Turpin. It was directly into the hands of Brandon Jones, who was about five yards away from any receiver.

The defense held firm after that miscue, but the two turnovers later in the quarter were more costly.

The Frogs still led 16-10 with 3:30 left in the third quarter when Robinson scampered for 16 yards, but lost the ball when he ran into TCU receiver Taye Barber. Texas recovered and scored seven plays later on a diving catch by Collin Johnson.

“That wasn’t the guy they usually run post routes with. There’s no reason he should have gotten behind us,” Patterson said. “But if we’re going to be critical of people, I should have had a safety over top.”

That gave Texas the lead and on the next play it was nearly extended as Robinson’s second interception was returned to the two-yard line. Sam Ehlinger ran the next play in and Texas never looked back.

Robinson left the game with TCU down two scores in the final minutes after taking a big hit. He should be able to play in the next game.

Other key injuries in this game is offensive lineman Cordel Iwuagwu, who left in the first quarter and was replaced by Trey Elliot.

Niko Small left in the first half as well. He was replaced by Markell Simmons and Small may not be as sure of a thing to play next week.

“We lost a lot of experience in Small, but Simmons is a senior too,” Patterson said. “They both (Iwuagwu and Small) have a chance to play next week, Cordel probably better.”

TCU had six drives get inside the Texas 30-yard line and two inside the 15 and only scored one touchdown, a one-yard fade from Robinson to Jalen Reagor.

The Frogs did a great job of getting Texas off the field in the first half by stopping all six of their third-down attempts, but the Longhorns converted five-of-eight in the second half.

TCU had five more yards of offense and one fewer penalty, but the defense that forces the most turnovers wins these games.

“You can’t hurt yourself and expect to win,” Patterson said. “I knew if we wanted to win this game we’d have to be the best defense on the field and we weren’t.”

TCU (2-2, 0-1 in the Big 12) will look to snap its two-game losing streak, the first its had since the final two games of the 2016 season when it hosts Iowa State (1-2, 0-1) at 6 p.m. Saturday.