A disappointing 2019 season ended fittingly enough with another heartbreaking loss.

TCU held West Virginia’s potent passing game in check until the Mountaineers finally connected on one deep shot for the game’s final score in a 20-17 Frog loss.

“I feel sorry for my seniors, I didn’t get them back to a bowl game. Plain and simple,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said. “We got beat, we’re not going to a bowl game and I’m not happy with them because we gave it away to be honest with you.”

The Frogs held West Virginia to just 244 yards of offense, 158 through the air, but a 35-yard strike from Jarret Doege to Isaiah Esdale with 2:10 left was too much to overcome. TCU turned the ball over on downs its final two drives after that touchdown.

“Got to make plays. Can’t give ball games away. Can’t play offense second and 15. Can’t keep drives alive with personal fouls. Plain and simple,” Patterson said. “Only a few times in my life since I’ve been here that we’ve lost when holding a team under 300 yards and that’s happened twice this year. Plain and simple.”

West Virginia’s game-winning drive was extended twice by penalties, one a pass interference and the other a roughing the passer and targeting penalty on junior Ross Blacklock.

“We had them stopped and got a roughing the quarterback,” Patterson said. “It wasn’t just one thing. We hurt ourselves in net punting. We needed better punts. There’s a lot that could have been different. I can go down the list. But it’s not just the offense.”

It wasn’t all on the offense, but TCU mustered just 297 yards, 64 coming on a run by wide receiver Taye Barber. Three plays later Sewo Olonilua punched it in from two yards out for the TCU offense’s only touchdown in the first quarter. TCU had 124 yards in the first quarter and just 173 the other three quarters.

Max Duggan completed 15 of 36 passes for 144 yards and threw two interceptions.

TCU took the lead in the third quarter on a 70-yard punt return by Jalen Reagor. The junior wide receiver potentially played his last game as a Frog as he could be a first-round draft pick. He finished with six catches for 57 yards in this game. He nearly had another big catch, but was hit as he tried to corral the ball and it turned into an interception and returned all the way to the TCU 14-yard line to set up West Virginia’s first touchdown.

It was bad bounces and breaks like that which seemingly defined TCU’s season.

The Frogs lost by three to SMU when they tried a wild frog pass in field goal range that didn’t work out and a fumble on the final offensive possession.

They lost by seven at Kansas State in a game where the Wildcats had a blocked punt to set up a short touchdown.

They lost by seven at Oklahoma State in a game where they allowed a 92-yard and 64-yard touchdown run.

They lost by six in triple overtime against Baylor in a game where Max Duggan still hasn’t stepped out of bounds on the way to a game-tying touchdown.

They lost by four at Oklahoma and Jalen Hurts still hasn’t reached the first down marker after being given the game-sealing yardage by the Big 12 refs.

They lost by three in this game that included a play where a West Virginia player punched a TCU player and a referee fell to the ground in the melee and somehow not a single flag was thrown.

This was a year full of heartbreak, but with all the youth on the roster there’s reason to expect good things in 2020. But sadly we have to wait until August for another game because TCU isn’t going bowling.

“The bottom line is we came up short seven times this season. Not a lot of things were their favor,” Patterson said. “We went on the road a lot. Not a lot of big games at home. We have between now and next September to try and fix those things.”