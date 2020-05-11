TCU has landed it’s first five-star commit in the history of the program in Zach Evans.

The No. 13 ranked player and top running back in the country for the 2020 class had signed with Georgia in the early signing period, but the Bulldogs let him out of his national letter of intent making him the best available player in the country for the 2020 class.

His addition propelled TCU’s 2020 class into the top-25 in the country. The 6-1, 195-pound running back is everything you’d expect a five-star to be. He’s the rare combination that burst, top-end speed, elusiveness and power you’d expect to see in the best of the best. It seems like every time he touches the ball it ends in six points. With TCU changing it’s offensive approach and without a set starter at running back, Evans will likely be a major factor this season.