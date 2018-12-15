It’s been a busy four days for TCU on the recruiting front and with just four days to go until national signing day, here’s where the Frogs stand.

Since Dec. 11, TCU has added four players to the 2019 class, bringing that total to 23 members and bumping the Frogs up to No. 29 nationally and third in the Big 12, behind just Texas and Oklahoma.

There is likely to be one or two more players in this class within the next few days as the Frogs have been pushing hard for tight ends, most recently hosting Ventura College’s 6-5, 260-pounder Travis Koontz.

He’s probably the top target in the next 100 hours or so, but here’s a rundown of the JUCO additions in the last 100 hours.

Mikel Barkley is a big play wide out from California. He’s a speed demon with nine touchdowns in nine games this season, four of them being from beyond 40 yards. He’s a slightly slower and smaller Kolby Listenbee, but the TCU alum had all-world straight-line speed.

Millard Bradford is a ball-hawking safety. He is from the San Antonio area and was teammates of fellow TCU commit Brannon Brown at Helotes O’Connor before enrolling at Fork Union Military Academy. Watching his tape and I’m reminded of Niko Small when he came out of Arlington. He’s always around the ball and can make a big play on special teams or big hit in the secondary.

Parker Workman was an outside linebacker at Snow College and was a part of Air Force’s 2016 signing class. He will be a defensive end at TCU as the Frogs are loading up at that position. He had 11.5 sacks and a forced fumble this season. The lazy comparison is going to be Mat Boesen here, but I’m going to say he plays more like Tipa Galeai did when he was a Frog. Taller, leaner and great form to make sure tackles.

Jordy Sandy is a punter out of Australia. He was at one time a Texas Tech commit, so taking a special teams player from a big rival is a big deal and punting is an area of need for TCU as Adam Nunez graduated this weekend.