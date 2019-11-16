Four of TCU’s five losses this season have been by seven points or less, but a huge defensive play in the final minutes kept the Frogs from another heartbreak.

Senior safety Vernon Scott forced a fumble that sophomore safety Trevon Moehrig recovered deep in Texas Tech territory to propel the Frogs past the Red Raiders 33-31.

TCU started out hot and took a 17-0 and 24-3 lead in the first half, but Tech went on a 25-3 run to take a 28-27 lead going into the fourth quarter. Jonathon Song kicked a 25-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter and a 20-yarder with 5:38 left to provide the game-winner.

The Frog defense forced a three-and-out after Song’s final field goal and after a TCU punt, Scott and Moehrig got the game-clinching defense play. A nine-yard run by Darius Anderson allowed the clock to run and TCU to win the game.

Max Duggan played like he was fully healthy after being banged up against Baylor. He completed 25 of 42 passes for 323 yards and two scores. He also ran for 75 yards, including a 20-yard scamper for the first touchdown of the game.

He connected with Artayvious Lynn for a four-yard touchdown late in the first quarter to give TCU a 17-0 lead and he found Jalen Reagor from 55 yards out early in the second quarter to build the 24-3 lead. Reagor finished with three catches for 83 yards while Taye Barber was the top target for the day getting 137 yards on eight catches.

Duggan’s efficiency led to TCU converting 15 of 24 third downs and hanging on to the ball for 43:26. Anderson had 19 carries for 87 yards and Sewo Oloniluia added 11 carries for 63 yards. TCU ran 95 play on offense to just 51 for Texas Tech.

TCU’s defense had a rough middle two quarters, but an interception by Wyatt Harris in the first quarter and the fumble recovery by Moehrig provided the difference in the game. Texas Tech also missed an extra point and went for two twice to try and catch up and failed on both occasions, leading to a three-point swing.

TCU (5-5, 3-4 in Big 12) must win one of its final two games to reach a bowl game. The Frogs head to Oklahoma (8-1, 5-1) at either 2:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. Saturday. The Frogs will close the regular season against West Virginia (3-6, 1-5) at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 29.

