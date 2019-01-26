The Frogs got off to one of their best starts of the season, but Florida came storming back before TCU got a win in the Big 12/SEC Showdown.

TCU scored the game’s first 11 points and built a 18-3 lead 10 minutes into the game, but it took just nine minutes of game action starting with 2:12 left in the first half for Florida to storm back and tie the contest at 34 with 13 minutes left.

The Gators never took the lead, but the game was in doubt until Desmond Bane sank two free throws with 2.2 seconds left to get the 55-50 win.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game. We knew we would have to battle on both ends of the court,” Bane said. “We were able to get enough stops down the stretch to get the win.”

The Frogs had lost their last two appearances in the Big 12/SEC Showdown before beating perennial NCAA tournament team Florida.

“This is big. It’s all about the Big 12 and SEC. In our mind this was a huge game,” Dixon said. “Florida is a big-name team. There aren’t many teams that have multiple national titles and Florida is one of them. We can’t go around saying the Big 12 is the best conference and have us not do our part.”

Florida made just one of their first 12 shots, a three-pointer, as TCU’s defense made it a tough day for the Gators early.

“We got off to a great start, but new they weren’t going to shut it down and they didn’t,” Dixon said. “I think (Florida) has played the toughest schedule in the country and have one of the best defenses in the country.”

It was then the Gators’ defense that stymied TCU’s offense by switching to a three-quarter court press late in the first half.

“I don’t think I’ve ever won a game with just 23 points in the second half,” Dixon said. “But that press is something that just takes time. You have to break the press and then you can set up your offense and run it.”

Kouat Noi led the charge early for TCU as he had 11 of the Frog’s first 20 points and was single-handedly beating Florida 11-8 with 6:55 left in the first half after he missed a three-pointer short, but followed his shot and put it back with a monster dunk. He finished with 22 points and six rebounds.



“I think the first couple points started the momentum for the whole team,” Noi said. “I just have to thank my teammates for finding me when I was open.”

Bane continued his tremendous season with 17 points and hit all eight of his free throws. He also had six rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

“Being able to win ugly will help us down the stretch,” Bane said. “I think that’s a thing we struggled with in the past. But we’ve done that a few times now and that’s big for us and our program.”

TCU (15-4, 3-3 in the Big 12) return to conference play when it travels to No. 14 Texas Tech (15-4, 4-3) at 8 p.m. Monday. TCU will be home again when it hosts Oklahoma State (8-11, 2-5) at 8 p.m. Jan. 26.

