TCU started Big 12 play with a tight-win, the type of contest you can expect going forward in this conference.

The Frogs had a 19-point lead in the second half and a 11-point lead with 2:30 to play, but Baylor whittled that all the way down to one in the final minute before clutch free throw shooting gave TCU a 85-81 win.

“I guess we had a 19-point lead and we let it get away and when you go 8-20 from the free throw line stuff tends to happen,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “They were more physical than us in the second half and when we got to the free throw line we didn’t knock them down.”

TCU was 11-14 from the free throw line in the first half, but flipped the script and missed 11 of their first 14 free throws in the second half, allowing Baylor to get back into the game.

“It happens. It’s just like any other shot sometimes it will go sometimes it won’t,” TCU guard Desmond Bane said. “I feel like once we settled in and got to the line we knocked them down when it mattered.”

RJ Nembhard, Alex Robinson and JD Miller combined to hit five straight shots from the charity stripe to allow the Frogs to start Big 12 play with a win.

“It’s good to have a short memory,” Nembhard said. “I knew I missed two earlier so I was trying not to think about that. I would do anything for this team to win so I just had to step up and knock them down.”

That pressure at the end of the game and being at the line listening to Baylor players jaw at him in the final minute is what veterans like Robinson plays for.

“I thought it was funny because they were talking crap,” Robinson said. “I feel like at the end of the game you’re a little more focused. We probably weren’t as focused as we should have been, but we got it done.”

After Robinson’s pair of shots gave TCU a three-point lead with 16 seconds to play. Baylor’s Makai Mason had a long, but good, look at a game-tying shot, but it missed and Miller scooped up the rebound and was fouled to seal the win.



“I think it’s a positive sign. We have a lot of veteran guys. In my first year here that might have been a game that we lost,” Robinson said. “But I think we’ve taken some strides and are prepared for the Big 12.”

Robinson had 18 points, 10 assists and two steals. He had seven assists and 11 of those points in the second half to guide the Frogs.

Desmond Bane led all scorers with 22 points and five rebounds. JD Miller had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Jaylen Fisher didn’t play in this game after aggravating a knee injury in Hawaii and having it drained earlier this week. Nembhard was forced into a starting role because of it, and he played well with 10 points, two rebounds, three assists and no turnovers.

“I just have to stick to doing what I do,” Nembhard said. “I don’t have to force anything or do anything more. (Robinson) teaches me a lot and I’ve learned from him.”

TCU (12-1, 1-0 in Big 12) doesn’t have long to rest now as they visit No. 5 Kansas (12-2, 1-1 in Big 12) at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

This was the first time TCU has won its first Big 12 game so it was good to set the tone for the rest of the season.

“We’re here to try and win a championship,” Dixon said. “So you definitely have to win your home games. We’ve had a chance to win and lost some close ones so this was a good sign going forward.”

Dixon addresses transfers

In the last month, TCU has reportedly lost a pair of players transfer from the program.

Angus McWilliam allegedly left the team over the holiday break, but Dixon said he’s still on campus.

“I think injuries had a lot of impact and Angus had a lot of injuries, but he’s still on campus,” Dixon said. “Sometimes what you think isn’t really what it is.”

Kaden Archie wasn’t with the team Saturday and it was reported on Twitter late Friday that he was transferring.

“He isn’t on the team anymore,” Dixon said of Archie. “It was only so many minutes and we’ve got Lat (Mayan) coming back so we’re fine.”

McWilliam didn’t play in a game all season and Archie appeared in 10 games, accumulating 21 points, 15 rebounds, 10 steals and two blocks.