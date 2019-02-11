TCU had its chances against No. 14 Kansas, but couldn’t come up BIG on Monday.

The Frogs hosted their second straight big Monday and took Kansas to the brink, but couldn’t execute late in the game in their 82-77 overtime loss.

"We had our opportunities, had our chances," Jaime Dixon said. "We could have won the game in regulation, but we didn't get it done."

TCU trailed by 12 with 9:03 left and nine with 4:51 to play, but fought all the way back and took a four-point lead with 2:07 left, but couldn’t capitalize in the endgame.

“I’m really proud of my guys for battling back. Showed a lot from my guys,” Alex Robinson said. “But that’s a game we should have won. Should have won.”

Alex Robinson had five points and Kendric Davis added four as TCU turned a 65-57 deficit to a 69-65 lead in just 2:15.

"I was proud of how we fought back and got the lead, but it wasn't enough," Dixon said. "We could have executed better down the stretch and we have to get a better look than we did (at the end of regulation)."

Kansas was able to tie the game with 24 seconds left and TCU didn’t get a good look and settled for a contested Kendric Davis shot at the buzzer, which might have been late had it gone it.

“I was supposed to drive off the left side of the man, but they played it the right way,” Robinson said.

Overtime started with TCU struggling as Kansas built a five-point lead with 2:41 left before the Frogs finally scored on a Kouat Noi lay up and free throw to get within two. It then became a free throw shooting contest. The Frogs went to the line five more times in overtime, but every single time made just one of their two shots. Five missed free throws in a five-point game is a tough pill to swallow.

"We had opportunities in overtime," Dixon said. "They made the free throws and we didn't."

TCU ended up making 15-24 free throws and Kansas made 17-23. TCU made 8-26 three-pointers while Kansas was 9-30. Noi, normally a sharpshooter for TCU had a rare off night and was just 1-9 from beyond the arc. He still had 14 points and was 5-7 inside the arc.

Davis continues his late-season surge as he racked up 16 points, two steals, five rebounds and a team-high seven rebounds.

“He’s helped me a lot. They have to pick and choose who to guard,” Robinson said of Davis. “HIs penetration as helped everybody. Him and Desmond (Bane) are in the gym all the time. I expect (Davis) to get better every game.”

Dixon has been impressed by Davis as he keeps getting better.

"He's obviously getting better and better," Dixon said. "He's aggressive, confident and getting better defensively. He's developing a jump shot. He had a set shot, but we're working on the jump shot."

Bane scored a game-high 18 points to go with seven rebounds and a steal. JD Miller became the third Frog to join the 1,000-point club in the last four games as he tallied eight to go with eight rebounds.

Despite this setback, Bane still thinks the Frogs can play with the best of the best. The Frogs likely still need four more wins to guarantee a NCAA Tournament spot. Three likely gets it done.

“I feel like we can play with anybody in the country,” Bane said. “That’s a game I feel like we should have won after a big road win at Iowa State last week.”

TCU (17-7, 5-6 in Big 12) will try and rebound when it hosts Oklahoma (15-10, 3-9) at 11 a.m. Saturday.