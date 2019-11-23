It’s hard to win at Oklahoma. Darn near impossible. The fact that Gary Patterson has done that once is great. The fact that he has two other losses in Norman, Okla., by a combined five points is incredible.

TCU lost at No. 8 Oklahoma 28-24 on Saturday, but just a quick look at the box score would lead you to believe that’s not possible.

The Frogs were down 21-0 early in the second quarter. At that time they had just three yards of offense to Oklahoma’s 213. They had zero first downs to Oklahoma’s 13. This game should have been over by halftime with the Frogs making it back to Fort Worth before Whataburger quit selling breakfast. But that’s not what Patterson’s teams do.

“Our group has to learn, and I told them before the ball game, they didn’t know they could play with Oklahoma; and after a quarter, then, they figured out that they could,” Patterson said. “That’s what TCU is: it’s a group that can play with anybody. We’ve always been able to do that.”

And according to the coach, the change that sparked the comeback was simple.

“Defensively, we tackled. They kept asking me on the TV copyist: well what adjustments did you make? Uh, we tackled. How about that? Hey, how about we tackle?,” Patterson said. “Because we ran by him even in the second half he ran by us. Just tackle.”

True freshman quarterback Max Duggan ripped off a 63-yard run, that one play accounted for 31 percent of TCU’s offense. Two plays later Sewo Olonilua pounded the ball into the end zone to get on the score board.

That tackling defense started flying around the field. Trevon Moehrig continues to make his case for best safety in the Big 12 as he forced a fumble, picked up by Vernon Scott. The two combined for the game-sealing fumble recovery at Texas Tech a week earlier.

TCU was forced to settle for a costly field goal as Artayvious Lynn dropped a wide-open touchdown. The next play Pro Wells almost hauled in a pass while being double-covered, but couldn’t corral it. Later in the game Taye Barber nearly made a diving catch in the end zone. Duggan just missed a couple deep shots to Jalen Reagor. Any one of those plays connect and TCU wins this game.



“Can’t spot somebody 21 points, but to play somebody like this and win, you have to get takeaways, we were able to get takeaways. And we needed a couple more plays on offense. Simple,” Patterson said. “A couple of those deep balls that we were open, we’ve got to complete them because Reagor was open. You’ve got to complete them. You make one of those, this game changed. One.”

Jonathan Song was money from 24 yards out to pull TCU within 21-10 at halftime.

The second half started much like the first one ended as Duggan found the end zone himself from 11 yards out to get TCU within four points. Hurts returned Duggan’s volley and scored from eight yards out with his legs to go back up by 11.

That was the last score by either offense with 7:11 left in the third quarter. TCU got two more turnovers backed up in their own red zone to keep their upset chances alive.

Freshman safety Nook Bradford made one of the more unbelievable strip fumble recoveries of Hurts as he was barreling towards the end zone.

Then fellow safety Scott made the biggest play of his career in purple as he picked off a pass and returned it 98 yards for a touchdown.

“I’m screaming at him, they're gonna run the what we call it the retrace route, where they’re gonna come out and push in,” Patterson said. “So if Im telling him what route they’re gonna run, hopefully he would’ve did what he did.”

The TCU defense appeared to make one more huge stop as Oklahoma was running out the clock. A very questionable spot gave the Sooners their final first down. He was clearly short and after review the call stood and Oklahoma was able to kneel out the clock.

“On the TV version it was [short]. I’ll be honest with you. I think it was a poor decision on their part, because I didn’t think he got past the 41-yard line; but I’ve been in two big ball games, against Baylor and these guys, with really questionable situations at the end,” Patterson said. “I think you should stick with the right call. I mean, the call my guy had at the three-yard line two weeks ago, and you couldn’t tell that he was out or not. You have to have indisputable proof right? I mean, that wasn’t the difference in the ball game, so I mean it’s not something to.”

That wasn’t the difference in the game and with an offense that had mustered just 200 yards of offense in 59 minutes you probably can’t expect a game-winning touchdown. But this game and this series has been close enough in recent years to count TCU out.

The Frogs (5-6, 3-5 in Big 12) have one last chance to become bowl-eligible when they host West Virginia (4-7, 2-6) at 3:15 p.m. Friday.