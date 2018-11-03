In a year full of bad breaks for TCU, a pair of good ones on special teams snapped the Frogs’ three-game losing streak.

Gary Patterson got a critical one-point win against his alma mater as the Frogs took down the Wildcats 14-13.

“Well win by one,” Patterson said. “Finally we got a little luck.”

TCU won the turnover battle (3-1) for the first time since the season-opener and got lucky on a pair of special teams snafus for Kansas State.

The Wildcats botched a snap on a second-quarter field goal attempt. The holder recovered the ball and threw it into the end zone, where it was picked off by Markell Simmons.

Kansas State scored what appeared to be the game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the extra point was pushed wide left, allowing TCU to cling to a one-point lead.

“I have to hope that turnovers come in bunches like I have to hope that Santa Claus thinks I had a good year because I haven’t had one on and off the field,” Patterson said.

The first break for the Frogs led to their first touchdown. TCU’s offense opened the game with a three-and-out and punted it away, but the return was muffed and Jawuan Johnson recovered it as the Frogs took over in Kansas State territory.

“That was just a gift from God,” Johnson said. “I just happened to be Johnny on the spot.”

Mike Collins hit Jarrison Stewart on a screen pass, who took it 31 yards into the Wildcat 10-yard line. Two plays later, Collins flipped the ball outside to Darius Anderson, who scampered in from four yards out for the game’s first touchdown.

“Normally when we run that we fake it and I keep it on the right side,” Collins said. “Last week Kansas stopped it, so we changed our tendencies and pitched it for the touchdown.”

A break that nearly went TCU’s way was when Jeff Gladney got his first career sack and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Ben Banogu, but Banogu tried to flip it to a teammate and it ended up back in Kansas State’s hands. It didn’t hurt the Frogs as the defense forced a punt three plays later.

“I’ve been telling people I’ve been working on my blitz and I was going to get a sack,” Gladney said. “When I went around and the running back didn’t see me and the quarterback didn’t see me, I knew that would be a shot.”

Another good break for TCU came on its second touchdown. In the third quarter with the game still tied at 7, Collins lost control of the snap, but calmly picked it up and chunked it deep to Jalen Reagor. The sophomore wide receiver was able to come down with the jump ball, break a tackle and scamper for the 67-yard touchdown. It’s Reagor’s fourth straight game with a touchdown and it was the longest pass play of the season for TCU.

“Sometimes I just run to get open, but sometimes you just feel the ball is coming to you,” Reagor said. “I feel like I’m one of, if not the, best receivers on this time and it’s my job to lead with my play.”

TCU (4-5, 2-4 in the Big 12) will try to keep its positive momentum going when it visits No. 13 West Virginia (7-1, 5-1) Saturday. That game time is still to be determined.