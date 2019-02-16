TCU played one of its sloppiest games of the season at the worst possible time.

The Frogs started hot, but couldn’t keep it up and lost a game it needed to win 71-62 against Oklahoma.

"Obviously not the result we wanted, but we got what we deserved," TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. "Congratulations to Oklahoma, but I'm disappointed in how we played. We have to do a better job."

The stat sheet says TCU turned it over just 13 times, but it felt like so much more. Coupled with shooting just 35 percent while Oklahoma shot 50 percent was too much to overcome.

"I felt like we got careless with the ball late in the game when we were getting stops," TCU guard Kendric Davis said. "It didn't feel like they did anything we hadn't seen, but we just didn't execute."

TCU was 9-32 from three while Oklahoma was 7-16. The Frogs had to play without their best three-point shooter in Kouat Noi, who scored 30 points in the Frogs’ 76-74 loss at Oklahoma in January, due to a rolled ankle in practice earlier this week. TCU hopes he can return next week.

"I don't think Kouat will be out for a long period of time," Dixon said. "We've still got to find a way to win and we didn't."

The players missed having him on the court Saturday.

"It's very tough. His presence is a big feeling for us," Davis said. "Everybody knows he can shoot the ball and that took 15 points off the board, but defensively he gives us another dimension too."

Even without their second-leading scorer in the line up. TCU had an eight-point lead nine minutes into the game thanks to JD Miller’s eight quick points. But a 20-5 run late in the first half gave Oklahoma it’s first lead of the game.

Desmond Bane scored his first five points of the game in the last 34 seconds of the half to keep the Frogs close at halftime, but the Frogs never regained the lead and Oklahoma built three different 10-point leads before going up by more in the final minute.

Davis continued his hot streak with a team-high 14 points, matching Miller. He also had four assists and six steals. Miller, a senior, added a team-high 11 rebounds to lead the Frogs.

Dixon tried a new look on his rotation with Davis starting with the team down to just seven scholarship players and it didn't work.

"We took too many threes, we didn't get the ball inside enough. We didn't get good looks," Dixon said. "We're playing guys at different spots throughout, but you've got to find a way. We ran a number of different looks and maybe some things we could have tried earlier."

This is an especially tough loss for the Frogs, who likely needs to win three of their final six games to make the NCAA Tournament. This was their last home game against an unranked team.

"We're fine. We still have a couple games left," Miller said. "We just have to keep our heads up and keep fighting."

TCU (17-8, 5-7 in Big 12) will try and rebound by going to Oklahoma State (9-15, 2-9) at 8 p.m. Monday. It’s a virtual must-win for TCU.

"You can't lose home games. It's that simple," Dixon said. "This makes it very difficult (to make the tournament). It's always difficult, but now we have to go find a win that people didn't expect."