TCU’s victory against Southern was never really in doubt in the season-opener for both teams. The real highlight of the game was seeing the new toys for the Frogs.

Shawn Robinson led TCU by accounting for five touchdowns, all in the first half, as the Frogs beat the Jaguars 55-7.

"I think today you got to see the difference from the facilities we have access to," TCU coach Gary Patterson said. "There's nothing better than learning and winning."

This was Robinson’s second career start, but he scored TCU’s first touchdown of the season on a 36-yard scamper untouched up the middle. He also scored on a nine-yard rush in the second quarter.

The first two touchdown passes went to players participating in their first collegiate game. Darius Davis scored on a 12-yard screen and Taye Barber found the end zone from six yards out.

Jalen Reagor got his first touchdown of the season late in the first half, but he was Robinson’s favorite target as he was the intended receiver on eight passes, hauling in four for 45 yards.

Patterson had said we would see both quarterbacks play and Michael Collins got the entire second half. He hit pay dirt as he found a wide-open TreVontae Hights for a 57-yard touchdown on his second drive.

"I thought both of the quarterbacks played well," Patterson said. "When Mike came in, he ran the offense like we expected him to."

Davis scores his second touchdown of the day on a 73-yard punt return midway through the third quarter. The true freshman went to high school about 30 miles from Southern’s campus in south Louisiana.

"The joke on the sidelines is that Darius Davis dropped one of every two punts in practice then they were ribbing me," Patterson said. "I told them not so fast. Then he dropped the next one."

The TCU defense continued to shine as Corey Bethley, Ty Summers and Garret Wallow each recorded sacks. Innis Gaines and Ridwaan Issahaku each recorded interceptions.

Alec Dunham and Niko Small each had five tackles to lead the team. Summers and Vernon Scott each had four.

Southern had just 21 yards in the first quarter. The Jaguars finished with 185, 55 coming on their lone touchdown.

TCU (1-0) has a quick turn around with a 7 p.m. clash Friday with SMU in the annual Battle for the Iron Skillet.