TCU used a stymying defense in the second half to shut down No. 18 Texas Tech and snap a two-game losing skid.

The Frogs started the second half on a 13-2 run and rode that momentum all the way to a 65-54 victory.

“A big thing for setting the tone was the execution out of halftime,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “We came in and got the three on the first play on a set play coming out and we just ran our plays a lot better in the second half.”

Desmond Bane was unstoppable for TCU as he scored a game-high 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including six-of-eight from beyond the three-point line.

“Coach has really been on me about that. About how I should be driving the ball more because people have been closing out so hard,” Bane said. “When it was there I feel like I tried to get down there to create something for myself or for my teammates."

TCU had allowed at least 81 points in its losses last week at No. 12 West Virginia and Oklahoma. Back in the friendly confines of Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arnea however, TCU held Texas Tech to its third lowest scoring total of the season. The two other lowest totals came against No. 1 Baylor and No. 17 West Virginia.

“I’m proud of how our guys handled it. We did it with defense and with rebounding. Outrebounded them by seven and held them to 42 percent. Hit our goal there,” Dixon said. “Held them to the threes in the second half was huge. Four in the first half, zero in the second half. That’s another goal of ours. Standard we have to reach and got there.”

That great defense helped the Frogs maintain their lead despite not making a field goal for 7:07 until Bane sealed the win with a corner three-pointer with 35 seconds left.

TCU (13-5, 4-2 in the Big 12) will take a break from conference action as it travels to Arkansas (14-3, 3-2 in the SEC) as part of the Big 12/SEC Showdown at 3 p.m. Saturday. Conference plays resumes for the Frogs at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 against Texas (12-6, 2-4)