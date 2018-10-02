TCU basketball added its third member of the 2019 class in Francisco Farabello.

The 6-1, 165-pound point guard is playing at NBA Global Academy in Australia, but represented Argentina in the FIBA U18 Americas Championship this summer.

At the event he averaged 25.5 minutes, 7 points, 5.3 assists and 2.2 steals in six games.

After the tournament he picked up offers from Davidson and Cincinnati. He visited Cincinnati and TCU in September before eventually picking the Frogs today.

Watching some of his film he appears to be a pass-first point guard and uses his impressive court vision to always find an open man as he uses his speed to create mismatches around the court.

The Frogs have an impressive haul in 2019 with a four-star shooting guard in P.J. Fuller and four-star small forward in Diante Smith.

Farabello seems poised to fill a point guard spot after Alex Robinson and Jaylen Fisher graduate. He plays a similar style to current TCU freshman Kendric Davis. In the Jaime Dixon era, TCU has played well with two guards that can both run the point so both Farabello and Davis can work in this offense with fellow guard R.J. Nembhard.