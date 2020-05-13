Ok so you say you want Bama. Or at least I say I want Bama. But what are you actually asking for? TCU is supposed to start its season at Cal and Alabama is supposed to start its year at AT&T Stadium against USC, both conveniently scheduled for Sept. 5. With the entire state of California apparently in limbo, there’s no telling if either of those match ups happen. Could lead for an interesting opportunity for the Frogs to slide into the Trojans’ spot and start with a match up against the perennial national title contender. It’s all rumor and speculation at this point, but what else are we going to talk about right now? I use this chance to break down the potential starters and see if I do actually “want Bama.”

Max Duggan had some bright spots as a true freshman, but hasn't faced a defense like Alabama....yet.

QB: Max Duggan vs. Mac Jones or Bryce Young Bama: Jones completed 97 of 141 passes for 1,503 yards and 14 touchdowns to three interceptions last year after Tua Tagovailoa was injured or in mop up duty. Bryce Young was the No. 2 overall player in the 2020 class and Nick Saban has shown no problem with letting his best players play no matter the experience level. TCU: Duggan completed 181 of 339 passes for 2,077 yards and 15 touchdowns to 10 interceptions last year as a true freshman. He also led the Big 12 in scramble yards and was second on the Frogs in 555 yards and six scores on the ground. RBs: Zach Evans and Darwin Barlow vs. Najee Harris and Trey Sanders Bama: Harris surprisingly returned to college for another year with the Crimson Tide after racking up 1,224 yards and scoring 13 touchdowns as a junior. He will likely be one of the first three running backs drafted in next year’s NFL draft. Sanders is a five-start back and was the No. 3 overall player in the 2019 class as Alabama keeps churning out monster backs. TCU: Evans is the Frogs’ first ever five-star commit and was the No. 13 player in the 2020 class. Without a returning starter, Evans will likely be the guy for the Frogs to get the bulk of the work this year. Barlow appeared in three games last year and had 22 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown. WRs: Taye Barber, Dylan Thomas, Te’Vailance Hunt and Quentin Johnston vs. DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and Slade Bolden Bama: The Tide sent the top two wide receiver picks in this year’s NFL draft and DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle will both be first-round picks next year. Bolden is a player that developed as a redshirt freshman last year and figures to take a big step this year. If that name sounds familiar, he was down to TCU, LSU and Alabama for his commitment and picked the Tide just two weeks after visiting TCU in July of 2017. TCU: Barber is the top returning receiver for the Frogs with 372 yards on 29 catches and somehow zero touchdowns. He developed into a great deep-ball threat late in the year. Thomas was off to a good start to the season, but a broken leg ended his year early. Hunt made one of the most impressive catches I’ve ever seen against Baylor, but still has more room to grow. Johnston, a four-star commit, picked the Frogs over Texas in the 2020 class and figures to be an instant impact performer.

Pro Wells was a red zone monster for the Frogs last season.

TE: Pro Wells vs. Carl Tucker Bama: Tucker is a grad transfer from North Carolina that figures to be the starter for Alabama this year, but he had just five catches for 54 yards and a touchdown last year. TCU: Wells turned into a solid red-zone target with five touchdowns last year, tying for the team lead. OL: Quazzel White, Kellton Hollins, Coy McMillon, Austin Myers and Andrew Coker vs. Alex Leatherwood, Evan Neal, Landon Dickerson, Deonte Brown and Tommy Brown Bama: The Tide sent just one offensive linemen to the NFL this year and returns four starters from one of the best units in the country. Leatherwood was a bit of a surprise to return and Brown is the only new starter. TCU: This is a young group that still needs to develop with Myers and Hollins being the lone seniors at the line. White, McMillon and Coker have really impressed as freshmen and sophomores and will be a driving force for the Frogs this year. DL: Ochaun Mathis, Corey Bethley, Jaquaze Sorrells, Patrick Jenkins and Colt Ellison vs. LaBryan Ray, DJ Dale, Stephen Wynn Jr. and Christian Barmore Bama: The bulk of the experience comes from of a pair of sophomores at defensive tackle. Barmore played in 12 games as a redshirt freshman and had 26 tackles, six for loss and two sacks. Dale started as a true freshman last year and is coming off a year that saw one sack and 17 tackles, three for a loss. Wynn appeared in nine games last year. Ray only played three games last year due to injury. TCU: This is an interesting position for the Frogs. Mathis has a ton of talent, but started slow last year before finishing strong with 40 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Sorrells and Jenkins will be on campus for the first time this fall and Ellison only played half the season as a true freshman. Bethley will be main factor of this group. The senior had 20 tackles, four for a loss and 2.5 sacks.

Garret Wallow led the Frogs in tackles last year and figures to do the same in 2020

LB: Garret Wallow, Wyatt Harris and Ben Wilson vs. Shane Lee, Dylan Moses and Christian Harris Bama: Moses is an All-American when healthy, but he’s coming off a torn ACL. Harris and Lee played in every game as freshmen last year and were second and fourth on the team in tackles with 63 and 86, respectively. TCU: Wallow led the Frogs in tackles with 125, more than double anybody else on the team. Harris and Wilson both got some run as the season progressed, but it’s battle for the spot next to Wallow. CB: Noah Daniels, Keeyon Stewart and Tre Tomlinson vs. Patrick Surtain Jr., Josh Jobe and Ronald Williams Jr. Bama: Patrick Surtain Jr. is fantastic and a probably first-round pick next year. Williams Jr. is a JUCO transfer expected to start across from Surtain. Jobe played in 12 games last year and had three pass break ups, a fumble recovery and an interception. TCU: Daniels missed all of last year due to injury and Stewart and Tomlinson had to play a ton as true freshmen. That is going to be valuable experience for the future starters. Stewart had 18 tackles and broke up four passes. Tomlinson had eight stops and a pass break up.

Trevon Moehrig had a huge sophomore year for the Frogs an is rated as the top returning safety in all of college football.