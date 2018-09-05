TCU hosted a big-time basketball recruit during the weekend it opened its football season.

Four-star small forward Diante Smith was in Fort Worth checking out one of his top-seven schools.

“It was nice, I enjoyed it,” Smith said of his visit. “I like how small it is but how much positive energy it has.”

There’s plenty of positivity around the program now after it made the NCAA tournament for the first time in 20 years this season.

The reason the Frogs got there was due to the success of Kenrich Williams, a player that TCU coaches compared to Smith on his visit.

“He wants to use me to make plays and score like Williams did last year,” Smith said.

The 6-7, 195-pounder out of Fort Walton Beach, FL, has TCU in his top-seven schools with FGCU, LSU, Oklahoma, South Alabama, Virginia Tech and SMU.

He visits South Alabama this weekend.