TCU kicks off its season next weekend against Southern and now we know how the Frogs will line up on both sides of the ball.

The first depth chart of the season was released and there were some very interesting and unexpected decisions made.

Defensive line

We knew what half of the line would look like with Ben Banogu and Corey Bethley coming back. The other half was in question when Ross Blacklock suffered a season-ending injury last week.

Redshirt freshman Terrell Cooper has earned the start for week one in Blacklock’s spot and is listed ahead of senior Joseph Broadnax. At the right end spot, Ty Summers is listed ahead of LJ Collier. Not too big of a surprise as Gary Patterson said Summers will still get some run at that position despite being primarily a linebacker in his career.

The defensive line at TCU is always more of a revolving door so this is very fluid and expect all the names above to get plenty of run.

Linebackers

With Summers moving to end, that opened up a linebacker spot. The starters are listed as Garret Wallow and Arico Evans.

The sophomore Wallow shined at special teams last year and played a great game at linebacker against Stanford in the bowl game. He is listed ahead of grad transfer Jawaun Johnson.

The senior Evans is listed ahead of fellow senior Alec Dunham. Montrel Wilson isn’t listed on the two-deep.

Secondary

The safeties are as we expected in Innis Gaines, Niko Small and Ridwan Issahaku. Behind each of them is an inexperienced player.

Redshirt freshman Lakendrick Van Zandt is behind Gaines at strong safety. True freshman Trevon Moehrig-Woodard has been a star in Patterson’s eyes in fall camp and he’s listed just behind Small at free safety. Vernon Scott, a junior, has a lot of experience on special teams, but hasn’t played much at weak safety.

The starting corners are still expected to be Julius Lewis and Jeff Gladney, but Lewis has a OR next to his name with redshirt freshman Noah Daniels, another player Patterson raved about at camp.

Offensive line

This was the position group that had the most questions coming into the season. From left to right the starters are Anthony McKinney, Cordel Iwuagwu, Kellton Hollins, Chris Gaynor and Lucas Niang.

While those are the first names on the list, there are two “ORs” on the line. Austin Myers is an OR with McKinney and Trey Elliot is an OR with Gaynor. Both Elliot and Gaynor are seniors.

Myers and Hollins are true sophomores and Niang is a junior at right tackle. While this was a perceived position of weakness coming into this season, expect this group to be a strength next year.

Backfield

No questions in this group. Shawn Robinson, as expected, is the starter for week one. Michael Collins will also play in the opener.

At running back, Darius Anderson will be the work horse, but expect Sewo Olonilua to continue to get plenty of run.

Wide receivers

All the names are familiar and expect all 10 of the guys listed on the two-deep to get plenty of run this season.

The two outside starters are Jalen Reagor and Jaelan Austin, but Austin has an “OR” with KaVontae Turpin. That’s interesting to see Turpin listed as an outside receiver at 5-9. That opens lots of doors for some crazy plays with his speed on the outside in some screen/sweep options.

On the inside, senior Jarrison Stewart is listed ahead of true freshman Taye Barber at one spot and Dylan Thomas (6-1) is listed ahead of redshirt freshman Al’Dontre Davis (6-0) at the other spot. This could be a wild season with these weapons.

Other outside receivers listed are Ni’Jeel Meeking, John Stephens Jr. and TreVontae Hights.

Special Teams

Patterson will ride the hot foot of his kickers between juniors Cole Bunce and Jonathan Song.

The coach also raved about freshman long snapper Antonio Ortiz all fall.

The return men will once again be Turpin and Reagor, no surprise there.