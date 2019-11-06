This has been the most trying week in the TCU quarterback room since…..last season?

TCU managed to beat Baylor with its third-string quarterback last year and may have to one-up even themselves by doing so with a fifth-string signal caller this week.

True freshman quarterback Max Duggan still has a chance to play and coach Gary Patterson said Tuesday he thinks Duggan will play. We’ll know for sure Saturday, but Duggan injured his throwing hand on the final drive at Oklahoma State last weekend.

Also on that final drive junior Michael Collins suffered a hit to his head, an illegal hit that wasn’t called by the way, and is unlikely to play this weekend.

Also on that final drive before Collins could get into the game, grad-transfer Alex Delton tried to sub in for the injured Duggan. He was immediately removed from the game and has since removed himself from the program as he quit the team when it returned to Fort Worth.

This essentially ends his football career as he was in his last season of eligibility. Delton was brought in to stem the tide as Duggan improved, but the freshman exceeded all expectations and made Delton a luxury.

Redshirt freshman Justin Rogers announced last week he was quitting the program and entering the transfer portal. If Delton and Rogers had waited just a couple more days they could be in line for not just playing time, but maybe a start this weekend.

Remaining on the depth chart are a couple Matthews. Matthew Downing hasn’t played a competitive snap in his career after serving as third-string at Georgia. The walk-on’s older brother Michael played for TCU at safety and on special teams and is a grad assistant now.

Matthew Baldwin transferred from Ohio State, but was granted a waiver for immediate eligibility this season. He has been injured and just started throwing in practice last week.

TCU has beaten Baylor four straight times, but this could be the most difficult of these last five games as the Bears are riding an undefeated season and the Frogs just can’t catch a break, unless it’s a broken bone it seems like.