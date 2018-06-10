The Frogs have been loading up on offensive line help in the 2019 class and now they have somebody to make running lanes for.

TCU added three-star running back Daimarqua Foster to the group Friday night after he received his offer at the camp.

Foster was named AP 4A Offensive Player of the Year for Wichita Falls Hirschi this year after rushing for 3,270 yards and 46 touchdowns this season. He also had two punt return scores and a pair of receiving scores.

He also had offers from local schools like Baylor, Houston, SMU and Texas Tech.

Foster is a tough runner with great vision. He's a tough guy to tackle and is nimble enough to get through crowded areas. At 5-10, 190 pounds, Foster is the same measurables as Kyle Hicks when he came out of high school and you can definitely see a similar style on his tape.