TCU added the 16th commit to their 2019 class Monday with the addition of Lubbock Coronado three-star wide receiver Blair Conwright.

The 6-1, 170-pound athlete has 76 catches for 1,025 yards and 20 touchdowns in just 9 games this season. He had 80 catches for 1,639 yards and 23 touchdowns last season.

Conwright has some impressive offers, but not what you’d expect with insane numbers like that. Prestigious schools Air Force, Cornell and Howard have offered. Kansas, SMU and Tulane are among the 13 total offers he has.

Seems like a definite star that TCU found and the wide out credits the offensive coordinator for the decision.

“I really like coach Cumbie and have always been a fan of TCU,” Conwright said.

He's going to try and make it to the Oklahoma State game for a visit, but that will come down to his high school team's playoff schedule. He's willing to do whatever it takes to win for Coronado now and for TCU in the future.

"I haven’t really thought about how (TCU uses him), but I’m willing to do whatever it takes to win," Conwright said.

Conwright is from Lubbock, but doesn’t have a Texas Tech offer. His mother is even in the Texas Tech athletics Hall of Honor and is in the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame for her basketball prowess.

Going to TCU gives Conwright a chance to face his hometown team and his mother’s alma mater each year.

Conwright is the fourth wide receiver in the class for TCU and could be the best return man in the bunch as he is elusive and runs a 4.5 40-yard dash.