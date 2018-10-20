Three things happened in quick succession in the second quarter of TCU’s loss to Oklahoma to give fans reason to cheer.

First, the sun came out. It had felt that since Texas Tech left Fort Worth with a win, there had been nothing but gloom and rain in the forecast. TCU can’t control the weather, but for the first time in about a week, there was plenty of sunshine in the sky.

Second, TCU’s “Riff Ram Person” of the week was Kenrich (Kenny Hustle) Williams. Those who know me, know me mostly as the guy that penned that nickname for the now New Orleans Pelican. With a little hustle, anything is possible.

Third, and the most relevant to football, Michael Collins came into the game. Shawn Robinson has shown plenty of flashes of his potential this season, but nothing sustained. He’s also a bit banged up after suffering a non-throwing shoulder injury against Iowa State. Robinson played tough against Tech and was a dropped-touchdown-turned-interception away from winning that game.

I wanted to make sure people realize Robinson is still a more likely long-term answer at quarterback before heaping mountains of praise on Collins. Robinson has more raw ability than Collins, but while he’s banged up, it can’t hurt to give Collins some run, considering TCU coach Gary Patterson has called repeatedly this season to see some more from his Penn-transfer.

If you just looked at the box score after the game, you’d see Collins completed just 7-of-17 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. The completion percentage isn’t great. But considering we haven’t seen more than 17 points of offense since Sept. 15, getting 17 in the second quarter alone against Oklahoma was a godsend.

Collins completed his first pass to KaVontae Turpin for 12 yards. His second pass was nearly picked off as a Oklahoma defender jumped a screen pass. If that pass is picked, maybe the offense goes right back into Robinson’s hands and the result is similar to what we saw Saturday. It wasn’t and the rest of the first half was Collins’ world.

He threw a screen that wasn’t jumped and Turpin housed it from 41 yards out. The defense got a three-and-out and on Collins’ next pass he chunked it up there and Reagor came down with a 33-yard touchdown.

Heck, in the third quarter Collins even broke off a short run where he stiff-armed a former five-star recruit and was TCU’s leading rusher at the half. He also completed a self-admitted prayer to John Stephens for 47 yards.