Butler talks TCU offer
TCU became the first Texas school to offer 2020 defensive end Jimari Butler out of Mobile, Al on Wednesday.Butler was a big TCU fan in 2014 when the Frogs should have been in the inaugural college ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news