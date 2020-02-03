TCU added junior college quarterback Stephon Brown to the 2020 class Monday.

The Frogs added a dual-threat quarterback with a live arm and is incredibly elusive. He played this year at Independence Junior College and had 1,430 yards with 16 touchdowns and rushed for 546 yards with seven scores last season. He committed to Appalachian State out of Robert B Glenn High School in Kernersville, NC. He will have three more years of eligibility left.

Brown joins fellow dual-threat quarterback Eli Williams as the two quarterbacks in this class. The Frogs have seen Michael Collins and Justin Rogers transfer out of quarterback room this off-season.