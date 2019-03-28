Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-28 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Brendon Lewis talks TCU

Svgomb7027xvflltuthx
Melissa 2020 quarterback Brendon Lewis says TCU is still in touch with him.
Billy Wessels • PurpleMenace.com
Publisher

TCU was one of the first schools to offer Melissa 2020 quarterback Brendon Lewis and they are still in the mix.“TCU is still talking to me weekly,” Lewis said. “They’re still keeping in touch.”The ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}