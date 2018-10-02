Two weeks ago, TCU appeared to have its quarterback of the future. Now, the Horned Frogs seem to be facing major questions at the position. Shawn Robinson has been inconsistent over the last few weeks, and a non-throwing shoulder injury in the final minutes against Iowa State on Saturday now leaves his availability in doubt going forward. Behind him on the depth chart is an Ivy League transfer, a career backup, and the school's highest-ranked quarterback signee ever, who is still recovering from a major injury. If Robinson is sidelined for a significant amount of time, what should the Frogs do? And even if he's healthy enough to play, can he overcome his struggles with turnovers and efficiency? Or do the Frogs need to consider making a change? Let's break down TCU's options at the position going forward.

Shawn Robinson

Robinson has been uneven this season, flashing major potential and making major mistakes. He had his breakout game against Ohio State in Week 3, hitting some big plays and leading the TCU offense to 511 yards against an extremely talented Buckeye defense. He completed 24 of 40 passes for 308 yards and a touchdown. The sophomore, making just his fourth career start, could be forgiven for a few costly turnovers against the No. 4 team in the country. However, the turnovers kept coming. In TCU's last three games, Robinson has had 8 turnovers (5 interceptions, 3 fumbles), which have resulted in 35 points for TCU's opponents. He has 10 total touchdowns against 9 turnovers on the season. He is averaging 6.8 yards per pass attempt, the second-lowest mark among Big 12 starting quarterbacks, which is indicative of how conservative TCU is being with its passing attack right now. Co-offensive coordinators Sonny Cumbie and Curtis Luper are sticking with a lot of quick screens and slants to give Robinson easy throws that let his receivers run after the catch. When the Frogs have tried to stretch the field vertically, Robinson hasn't been able to connect. Jalen Reagor gets loose behind the secondary a couple times every game, but Robinson has had trouble getting the ball to him in stride. If and when Robinson comes back, TCU desperately needs him to either become more efficient and cautious with the ball, or show some improved downfield accuracy. Or both. But because of his athleticism and arm strength, he still offers the Frogs higher upside than any healthy quarterback on the roster right now.

Michael Collins

Gary Patterson hyped up Michael Collins as a legitimate challenger to Robinson in the spring and all throughout the summer. The former Penn transfer impressed people with his arm strength in practice, and Patterson has openly called for the 6-foot-5 passer to get more reps in games. Yet despite Patterson's pleas and Robinson's struggles, Collins has only seen the field this season when the Frogs have been blowing out their opponents or when Robinson has gotten hurt. In his most significant game action at Texas, he was 3-of-9 passing for 34 yards. The limited playing time for Collins so far makes it difficult to believe Cumbie has a ton of confidence in the sophomore. However, if Robinson misses any games with his injury, Collins is the Frogs' first option to take his place. And if his arm strength is as good as advertised, perhaps he could help the Frogs develop more of a vertical passing game.



Grayson Muehlstein

The fifth-year senior is TCU's third quarterback for the third year in a row. Muehlstein had never thrown a pass in a live college football game before the season opener against Southern this year. It seems unlikely the Frogs will turn to him to lead the offense, but with Robinson possibly sidelined, it might only take an injury to Collins to test that theory.

Wildcat/Gadget Packages

When Robinson went down against the Cyclones, the Frogs didn't send out Collins on second-and-9 from the Iowa State 10-yard line. Instead, they put Sewo Olonilua in the wildcat for two plays before kicking the game-winning field goal. It's very unlikely the Frogs would make the wildcat as their base offense with Robinson out. The coaching staff is clearly very comfortable utilizing it though, especially in short-yardage and goal-line situations. The Frogs also have an affinity for wide receiver passes, which could help them manufacture some offense as well. If the Frogs make those specialty packages a bigger part of the offense, there are at least four players on the roster with either previous quarterbacking experience or significant reps running TCU's gadget plays. - Sewo Olonilua. The junior running back has been running TCU's wildcat packages for a while now, resulting in quite a few red zone touchdowns last season. He has yet to throw a pass in a game. - KaVontae Turpin. The senior receiver is a favorite of Cumbie's to use on trick plays. He is 3-of-5 passing in his collegiate career for 86 yards with a touchdown and an interception. - Dylan Thomas. Thomas is a former high school quarterback, and it's a little surprising the Frogs haven't asked him to throw a pass yet in his collegiate career. However, he hasn't played in either of the last two games because of an unspecified injury. - Taye Barber. The freshman receiver threw for 3,832 yards and 38 touchdowns as a junior at Cypress (Texas) Springs before transitioning to running back full-time as a senior. The Frogs have been excited about Barber since spring practice, and gadget plays might be a good way to get the ball in his hands.

Justin Rogers

When Robinson began having trouble this season, fans immediately became very curious about Justin Rogers' recovery from a season-ending knee injury last year. Rogers was a 4-star recruit according to Rivals and the highest-ranked quarterback signee ever for TCU. He completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,646 yards and 26 touchdowns as a junior at Bossier City (La.) Parkway in 2016. However, Patterson said Saturday the freshman "isn't close" to being able to get on the field.

GP: Justin Rogers isn’t close. Muehlstein will be getting second team reps. After him, then me and that wouldn’t be good. — PurpleMenace.com (@TCU_Rivals) September 30, 2018

While Rogers' mother said last year that he was "way ahead of schedule" in his recovery from a torn ACL, the TCU coaching staff has made it clear that they are taking things slow with their freshman quarterback. The safe bet is that Rogers won't see the field at all this season. He certainly won't play in the short term, even if Robinson is out for an extended period of time. The new redshirt rule would seem to make an appearance by Rogers late in the season somewhat more likely. He could play up to four games and still get to keep his redshirt. However, he would have to be fully healthy, and the Frogs would still have to be looking for solutions at quarterback in November. And even then, it's not a given.

So what's the verdict?