PurpleMenace - Bolticoff commits to TCU

TCU added its second offensive lineman in as many days Saturday when Noah Bolticoff picked the Frogs.

The 6-5, 280-pound tackle from Rose Hill, KS, was a Kansas State commit before he decided to upgrade his purple.

He had several ties to the Frogs though as former Frog offensive lineman Blaize Foltz helped coach him up. Blaize and Brady Foltz were dominating forces for TCU in their times here. Brady played from 2012-2015 and Blaize played from 2009-2013.

You can see their impact on Bolticoff’s game. He is a player that never stops. He finishes plays and the defensive lineman he’s up against usually winds up on the ground.

TCU is up to six commits for the 2021 class, two offensive linemen, two quarterbacks, one wide receiver and a defensive end.