TCU star defensive tackle Ross Blacklock was drafted 40th overall in the NFL draft by the Houston Texans.

Blacklock only played two years for the Frogs, but he quickly became one of the most impactful players on the defensive line in recent years. He was a freshman All-American with 27 tackles, 6.5 for loss and two sacks.

He tore his Achilles before his sophomore year in 2018, but returned as a force in 2019. He had 40 tackles, nine for a loss and 3.5 sacks. He started a little slow getting back up to playing speed, but finished like the monster he was as a freshman.

With the Texans he joins All-Pro defensive end JJ Watt on a solid defensive line and gets to stay close to home as he’s from the Houston area.