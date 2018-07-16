TCU coach Gary Patterson was the first to take the podium at the 2018 Big 12 media days.

The second-longest tenured coach in the country set the tone early as he discussed how the Frogs need to improve quickly on the offensive line and they have a lot of talent in the skill positions.

It was his last question, from a writer at fellow Rivals’ site Orangebloods, that seemed to rile up the coach and kick off my takeaways from Big 12 media days.

1. Do ratings matter?

The last coach to GP was essentially how he finds success without getting many four- and five-star recruits. His response: “Those are your ratings, not mine.”

Since joining the Big 12, TCU has gotten more of those caliber players, but Gary Patterson still focusing on turning lower-rated recruits with high motors into higher producing players. He admits to missing on a few guys, but he is also quick to point out that classes on who you get and not who you missed on.

It’s also true that the Alabama’s, Ohio State’s and Clemson’s of the world are in the CFP discussion every year and TCU has had one legitimate case in the four years of its existence. If rankings actually didn’t matter, Kansas would be good more often than once a decade. Rankings do matter, but TCU is the exception to that rule.

2. QB questions abound

In the conference known for quarterback play, only one team brings back a clear answer at the position. That’s West Virginia. Will Grier was named the pre-season offensive player of the year for the conference. He’s the main reason WVU is my pick to win the conference this year.

Baylor’s Charlie Brewer looked good last year too. TCU has Shawn Robinson and his one career start. Oklahoma has a future Oakland A in Kyler Murray. Texas Tech and Oklahoma State are normally high-powered offenses, but no idea who will lead them this year.

This could be a very interesting year in the Big 12, once again due to quarterback play, but for a different reason this year.

3. Shawn’s season

Speaking of quarterbacks, Patterson once again chose not to name a starter, but all signs point to Shawn Robinson. He even brought him to media days to get him a taste of the attention he will be getting this year, assuming he’s the starter.

We think we know what we’re getting in Robinson. Big arm, great athlete, but can he take the next step? We’ll see soon enough.

4. RB depth in Big 12

This may be the year of the running back in the Big 12. Normally a quarterback heavy league may produce four of the best rushers in the country.

Darius Anderson was notably left off the Big 12 preseason team. Sewo Olonilua attended media days for TCU. The preseason Big 12 running backs are David Montgomery (Iowa State), Rodney Anderson (Oklahoma) and Justice Hill (Oklahoma State). With the quarterback questions coupled with talent in the backfield, expect more rushes this season.

5. Believe in Ben

I’ve been high on Ben Banogu since before his first official snap for the Frogs. He shined in the spring game and hasn’t looked back and could be a first-round pick in the NFL this year.

Banogu was named the Big 12 preseason defensive player of the year after having 49 tackles, 16.5 for loss and 8.5 sacks last season. I won’t be shocked if he breaks double digits in sacks and gets closer to 60 tackles this year.