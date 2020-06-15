PurpleMenace - Best Frogs to Wear 91-99

Best Frogs to Wear 91-99
We wrap up our list of the best Frogs to wear each number this week as we honor some of the best defensive linemen in school history.
91. LJ Collier
As a senior he was a first-team All-Big 12 selection by Big 12 coaches and Pro Football Focus. PFF gave him the highest grade among edge rushers in the Big 12 in 2018. Also that year he placed second on TCU with his career-high six sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss.
Honorable Mention: Kent Trammel
92. Jim Bayuk
His 68 stops landed him on the Freshmen All-America team, and as a sophomore, he led the Frogs with 161 tackles.
Honorable Mention: Gaylon Hyder, Chad McCarty
93. Chase Ortiz
He had nine sacks his sophomore and senior years and had an interception and 2.5 sacks as a junior. His three forced fumbles as a senior led the Mountain West.
Honorable Mention: Mike Tuaua
94. Josh Carraway
He was first-team All-Big 12 in 2015 and 2016 and was also on Academic All-Big 12 his senior year. He had eight sacks his senior year, which made him the first Frog since Jerry Hughes to lead the team in sacks in consecutive years.
Honorable Mention: Corey Bethley, Robert Pollard
95. Shawn Worthen
Worthen was selected first-team all-conference in 2000 after making 53 tackles, 13 for loss, and 2.5 sacks for the WAC co-champions. He was a second-team All-WAC selection in 1999. He finished with 132 tackles, 32 for loss and 7.5 sacks.
Honorable Mention: Aaron Curry
96. Wayne Daniels
Daniels only started two years, but was a monster in those seasons. He was a First-Team All-American by the Football Writers Association and by Phil Steele. He was an honorable mention All-American by Sports Illustrated. He was first-team All-Mountain West in 2010 with 6.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries. He had six tackles, two for a loss and a pass break up in the Rose Bowl.
Honorable Mention: Chucky Hunter
97. Royal West
A two-time All-SWC selection (1993 and 1994). Had the school sack record when he graduated with 22.
Honorable Mention: Tommy Blake
98. Jerry Hughes
Hughes as a consensus All-American in 2008 and 2009 becoming the second Frog ever to be a two-time All-American. He won the Ted Hendricks Award and Lott Trophy and was a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Rotary Lombardi Award and Lowe’s Senior CLASS Award. He won the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year Award both of those seasons as well. He finished his career with a school-record 28.5 sacks, 142 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.
Honorable Mention: Greg Townsend
99. Chance McCarty
An All-WAC performer in 1997, McCarty finished his career with 92 tackles and 10 sacks.