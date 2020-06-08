As we reach the 80s it’s time to look back on some of the best pass catchers in TCU history as we name the best Frogs to wear 81-90. 81. Reggie Harrell Harrell finished his career with 103 receptions for 1,812 yards and six touchdowns. He was named third team all-Conference USA as a senior and was the first 1,000-yard receiver in school history. Honorable Mention: Morris Bailey, Cole Hunt

82. Josh Boyce As a senior Boyce earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and AP All-Big 12 Honorable Mention while he led TCU in every receiving category. He had the second most yards in school history when he graduated with 2,535. 94-yard touchdown and game-winning two-point conversion at WVU to send Frogs to first bowl game in the Big 12. Also game-winning two-pointer at Boise State in 2011, a year where he was first-team All-Mountain West. We also caught up with Boyce on this week's Purple Menace Podcast. Honorable Mention: Bryan Engram 83. Bruce Alford

In the 1942 Orange Bowl Alford caught two touchdown passes, blocked a punt and, according to the account in the Star-Telegram the next day, making “the most vicious tackles on the field.” He was also a two-time All-Southwest Conference selection in 1941 and 1942. 84. Cody McCarty

McCarty averaged 16.3 yards a catch for his career and 18.9 per reception as a senior in 2004, when he caught 17 balls for 321 yards and two scores and was a first-team All-Conference USA selection. Honorable Mention: Evan Frosch

85. Jeremy Kerley During Kerley’s senior year he was one of three Paul Hornung Award finalists, a Rivals.com first-team All-American, a SI.com honorable-mention All-American, Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year becoming the second player in MWC history to earn the honor twice and was first-team All-MWC at return specialist for the third time in his career. He could do it all as he had 120 career catches for 1,299 yards and 12 touchdowns receiving. He ran 63 times for 306 yards and eight more scores. He returned 94 punts for 1,299 yards and two scores. He also was the pioneer of the “Wild Frog” package as he completed five passes for 135 yards and a touchdown. Honorable Mention: Sonny Campbell 86. Kelly Blackwell Blackwell was an All-American in 1991 and two-time All-Southwest Conference in 1990-91. Blackwell still stands first all time in catches at TCU with 181 and when he graduated he was fifth in receiving yards with 2,155 and was tied for fifth in career touchdown catches with 13. Honorable Mention: Corey Fuller 87. Stephen Shipley Shipley, was a All-Southwest Conference receiver in 1990 and the team's leading receiver in 1992. When he graduated he was second all time at TCU in receiving yards with 2,251 and third in receptions with 152 and receiving touchdowns with 15. Honorable Mention: Tre Heights