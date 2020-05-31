PurpleMenace - Best Frogs to Wear 71-80

As we continue “Big Boy Summer” we continue to show love to some of the best Frogs to play along the offensive and defensive lines. This week we mention the Cowboys’ first ever draft pick, a Rose Bowl champion, a current TCU coach and a recent Super Bowl winner. This week we recognize the best Frogs to wear jerseys No. 71-80. 71. Derrell Palmer Palmer was the greatest tackle in the Southwest Conference in the early 1940s. He was an All-American in 1942 and All-SWC in 1941 and 1942. Palmer was also named to Dan Jenkins’ 100-year team. Honorable Mention: Charlie Davis, Don Jackson, Barrett Robbins

72. Bob Lilly He helped the Frogs tie for the Southwest Conference title in 1959. That year he also received All-SWC honors on a defense that allowed only eight points per game. He was a consensus All-American in 1960. He was the first draft pick in Cowboys’ history and is also in their ring of honor. Honorable Mention: Michael Toudouze 73. Norm Evans Evans was one of three TCU offensive linemen to be named All-SWC in 1964. Honorable Mention: Eric Tausch 74. Halapoulivaati Vaitai

He was a second-team All-Big 12 team selection his junior and senior years in 2014 and 2015. He started every game in 2014 and made 10 starts in 2015. This offseason he signed a five-year, 45 million dollar deal with Detroit after winning a super bowl with Philadelphia. Honorable Mention: Bob Schobel 75. Don Floyd Floyd paired with Bob Lilly to form arguably the most formidable defensive tackle tandem in the history of the Southwest Conference. Floyd, who was part of two conference-champion squads, was an All-American in 1958 and a consensus All-America selection in 1959, making him one of only six TCU football players to twice earn All-America honors. Floyd was also All-SWC in 1958 and 1959. Honorable Mention: Norm Hamilton, Chase Johnson

76. Jake Kirkpatrick He was a recipient of the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center in 2010. Was one of four finalists, and the lone offensive player, for the 2010 Rotary Lombardi Award. He was a Walter Camp and Sporting News first-team All-American. He was also a first-team all-American in 2009. Honorable Mention: Chad Pugh 77. Mike Sullivan Sullivan started at tackle in 1987 and was a mainstay for four seasons. He was a Freshman All-American and was first-team All-SWC in 1989 and 1990. Honorable Mention: Lucas Niang, Jamelle Naff 78. Herb Taylor Taylor started all 48 games of his college career at offensive tackle and was named to the Outland Trophy Watch list. Honorable Mention: Josh Vernon, Victor Payne 79. Scratch Edwards Edwards earned All-SWC honors in 1946 blocking for Frog stars Lindy Berry and Pete Stout. As a senior in 1947, Edwards helped lead the team to a berth in the Delta Bowl.