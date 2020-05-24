Dare we say TCU is O-Line U? The Frogs have 11 former offensive linemen on NFL teams and today we’re going to mention several of them. Of the athletes we’re going to cover today, six are former Frog linemen that are currently on NFL rosters. We’re breaking down the best players to wear 61-70 for TCU.

Marcus Cannon (61) helped pave the way to a potent Frogs' offense from 2007-2010.

61. Marcus Cannon Cannon played right tackle for his first three seasons, before switching to left tackle his senior year and didn’t allow a sack In 2009. In 2010 the Frogs allowed nine sacks the entire season on the way to winning the Rose Bowl and he won All-Conference Honors. Honorable Mention: David Bobo and Ben Angeley 62. Jeff Olson Olson started all 13 games at left tackle in 2011 and helped the offense score at least 27 points per game and the unit allowed just one sack per game en route to having what was the third-best offense in school history at the time. Honorable Mention: Herb Zimmerman and Shane Sims 63. James Ray Ray was an All-Southwest Conference guard in 1969 as part of a talented lineup featuring all-conference receivers Linzy Cole and Jerry Miller.

Matt Pryor (64) is one of five offensive linemen from the 2017 team to be on NFL rosters.

64. Matt Pryor In 2017, Pryor was named to the second-team All-Big 12 team and the AP All-Big 12 team. He was part of an offensive line that has all five of its members on NFL rosters. Honorable Mention: James Fry and Greg Davis 65. Dick Lowe Lowe was a leader on Dutch Meyer’s teams, protecting quarterbacks Lindy Berry and Gil Bartos. Honorable Mention: Brady Foltz and Giles Montgomery 66. Blaize Foltz In 2011 Foltz was first-team All-Mountain West in his first year as a starter. In 2012, he started all 13 games at right guard and was selected to the All-Big 12 Second Team and AP All-Big 12 Second Team. He was also honored as an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection for Offensive Lineman of the Year. We caught up with Foltz on this week's Purple Menace Podcast. Honorable Mention: John Glud 67. Robert Mangum Mangum was an All-Southwest Conference selection in 1962 as he helped pave the way for Tommy Crutcher. 68. Joseph Noteboom In 2017 Noteboom started all 14 games at left tackle and was a honorable mention All-Big 12. He was Academic All-Conference all four years of his career. Honorable Mention: Guy Morriss 69. WC Nix III Nix was a two-time All-Southwest Conference selection in 1985 and 1986. He’s also one of four players to receive multiple Dan Rogers team MVP awards. Honorable Mention: Aviante Collins and Kelly Griffin

Newhouse was an honorable mention All-American