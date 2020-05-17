As we reach into the higher numbers in this count up, we grow to appreciate the most under appreciated position in football. The offensive line. Of the 10 athletes we’re going to cover today, seven are former Frog linemen. Today we look at players to wear numbers 51-60.

Austin Schlottmann lifts Kenny Hill to celebrate a Frog touchdown.

51. Austin Schlottmann Schlottmann played in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2014 and earned Honorable Mention and Second-Team All-Big 12 honors in his career. He's now a starter for the Denver Broncos. We caught up with him on Episode 229 of the Purple Menace Podcast this week. Honorable Mention: Kenny Cain, Robert Henson, Connie Sparks 52. Michael Keathley Keathley was a three-time All-WAC left tackle from 1998 to 2000 blocking for LaDanian Tomlinson. 53. Max Eubank Eubank protected former TCU quarterbacks Lindy Berry and Gil Bartosh and earned team MVP honors in 1950 as a senior

James Cash was the first black scholarship athlete at TCU.

54. James Cash Cash was an incredibly talented and accomplished athlete, but his biggest achievement is being the first black athlete to sign a scholarship at TCU and was the first black basketball signee in the Southwest Conference. He was first-team all-conference as a senior as the Frogs won the SWC title. He was also a two-time academic All-American. He retired with the fourth most rebounds in school history with 856 and the 25th most points with 1,026. Honorable Mention: Lee Nailon, Hugh Pitts, Marcus Mallett, Clint Gresham 55. Joey Hunt Hunt made one start as a true freshman in 2012 and then started 35 straight games earning Second-Team and First-Team All-Big 12 honors as a junior and a senior. He's now a starter for the Seattle Seahawks. Honorable Mention: Anthony Alabi, Kyle Dooley, Goo Kennedy, London Dunlap 56. Tracy Simien Simien was All-SWC in 1988 as a senior when he led the team with four sacks and 15 tackles for loss. He finished his career with 193 stops, 12.5 sacks and 32 tackles for loss. Honorable Mention: Derrell Patterson, Chris Bradley, James Cooper 57. Davion Pierson Pierson was Honorable Mention All-Big 12 as a junior in 2014. On senior day in 2015 against Baylor he had a career-high 13 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, with a sack and fumble recovery in the Frogs' win. He had 9.5 sacks, 127 tackles and three forced fumbles in his career. Honorable Mention: Corey Grant, Zarnell Fitch 58. Patrick Morris As a senior, he first-team Academic All-Big 12 and a William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist despite missing six games due to injury. He named to the Associated Press All-Bowl Team for his effort in the Frogs' Alamo Bowl win against Stanford. He is currently on the Denver Broncos. Honorable Mention: LB Washington

Tayo Fabuluje was a great player for the Frogs in his career.