Best Frogs to Wear 51-60
As we reach into the higher numbers in this count up, we grow to appreciate the most under appreciated position in football. The offensive line.
Of the 10 athletes we’re going to cover today, seven are former Frog linemen. Today we look at players to wear numbers 51-60.
51. Austin Schlottmann
Schlottmann played in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2014 and earned Honorable Mention and Second-Team All-Big 12 honors in his career. He's now a starter for the Denver Broncos. We caught up with him on Episode 229 of the Purple Menace Podcast this week.
Honorable Mention: Kenny Cain, Robert Henson, Connie Sparks
52. Michael Keathley
Keathley was a three-time All-WAC left tackle from 1998 to 2000 blocking for LaDanian Tomlinson.
53. Max Eubank
Eubank protected former TCU quarterbacks Lindy Berry and Gil Bartosh and earned team MVP honors in 1950 as a senior
54. James Cash
Cash was an incredibly talented and accomplished athlete, but his biggest achievement is being the first black athlete to sign a scholarship at TCU and was the first black basketball signee in the Southwest Conference. He was first-team all-conference as a senior as the Frogs won the SWC title. He was also a two-time academic All-American. He retired with the fourth most rebounds in school history with 856 and the 25th most points with 1,026.
Honorable Mention: Lee Nailon, Hugh Pitts, Marcus Mallett, Clint Gresham
55. Joey Hunt
Hunt made one start as a true freshman in 2012 and then started 35 straight games earning Second-Team and First-Team All-Big 12 honors as a junior and a senior. He's now a starter for the Seattle Seahawks.
Honorable Mention: Anthony Alabi, Kyle Dooley, Goo Kennedy, London Dunlap
56. Tracy Simien
Simien was All-SWC in 1988 as a senior when he led the team with four sacks and 15 tackles for loss. He finished his career with 193 stops, 12.5 sacks and 32 tackles for loss.
Honorable Mention: Derrell Patterson, Chris Bradley, James Cooper
57. Davion Pierson
Pierson was Honorable Mention All-Big 12 as a junior in 2014. On senior day in 2015 against Baylor he had a career-high 13 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, with a sack and fumble recovery in the Frogs' win. He had 9.5 sacks, 127 tackles and three forced fumbles in his career.
Honorable Mention: Corey Grant, Zarnell Fitch
58. Patrick Morris
As a senior, he first-team Academic All-Big 12 and a William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist despite missing six games due to injury. He named to the Associated Press All-Bowl Team for his effort in the Frogs' Alamo Bowl win against Stanford. He is currently on the Denver Broncos.
Honorable Mention: LB Washington
59. Tayo Fabuluje
Fabuluje had a very back and forth career between TCU and BYU, but when he played he was great. He made 22 starts at left tackle during 2012 and 2014 and was named to the All-Big 12 Second-Team as a senior. He was drafted by the Chicago Bears.
Honorable Mention: Terrance Maiden
60. Steve Garmon
Garmon was named All-Southwest Conference from 1963-64 as he paved the way for for All-American fullback Tommy Crutcher and All-SWC halfback Jim Fauver. He was also named team MVP in 1963.
Honorable Mention: Ronnie Peoples