As we continue to look back at the best jerseys in TCU history through our All-Time Best TCU Uniform Bracket, we will also take a look at the best players to wear each of the numbers on those jerseys. Today we look at numbers 41-50 41. Daryl Washington Washington was a first-team All-American by ESPN.com and named to All-America teams by Sporting News, Rivals and Pro Football Weekly. He was also first-team All-Mountain West Conference and was a Butkus Award semifinalist. He had 109 tackles and three interceptions his senior year. Honorable Mention: Shannon Brazzell 42. Ty Summers Summers finished his career with 319 tackles, the second-most by a Horned Frog in the 18-season tenure of head coach Gary Patterson. She was second-team All-Big 12 and was a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award. He had 121 tackles his sophomore year. Honorable Mention: Carl Knox

43. Tank Carder Carder is the owner of the most important play for TCU since 1940 as he broke up the game-tying two-point conversion attempt against Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl victory in the final minutes. He was a second-team All-American and the Mountain West Conference defensive player of the year twice. He had 228 tackles, four interceptions and scored three touchdowns. Honorable Mention: Lindy Berry, Hunter Enis, Ben Nix 44. Johnny Vaught Vaught was an All-American guard for TCU in 1932. He was also All-Southwest Conference in 1931 and 1932. He lettered in basketball three times, including two seasons as a starting guard. He fought in World War II as a Lieutenant Commander in the Navy and then went on to serve as the head football coach at Ole Miss. Honorable Mention: LaMarcus McDonald, Mike Brumbelow, Simpson Degrate

45. Sammy Baugh Slingin’ Sammy was considered the first great passing quarterback. He was an All-American as a junior, when he led the nation in passing yards and led TCU to its first national title. In 1935, Baugh once again led the nation in passing and punting to earn All-American honors and was fourth place in the voting for the first ever Heisman. He was also twice All-SWC in baseball. He went on to have a Hall of Fame career with the Washington Redskins and last year was named to the NFL100 All-Time Team. 46. David Hawthorne Hawthorne had 168 tackles in his career with the Frogs and had an interception his freshman year. The Frogs went 30-8 in his three years as a starter, including three bowl wins and a Mountain West Conference title as a sophomore. He went on to play for the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints. Honorable Mention: Chuck Curtis 47. Matt Purke In 2010, Purke was a freshman All-American, second-team All-American, named the freshman pitcher of year, was an overall pitcher of the year finalist, was the Mountain West Conference pitcher of the year and first-team All-Conference. That season he went 16-0 in 18 starts with a 3.02 ERA and 142 strike outs in 116 innings. He had a 1.71 ERA and a 5-1 record in just 11 starts as a sophomore before getting injured. Honorable Mention: Paul Dawson, Anson Kelton, Fred Washington, Chris Piland 48. Ki Aldrich Aldrich made the All-America team in 1937 and 1938 as a center and linebacker and helped the Frogs win a national title in 1938. He was All-Southwest Conference three straight seasons and made the All-Time SWC team. He's in the College Football Hall of Fame. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1939 NFL draft by the Chicago Cardinals. Honorable Mention: Luke Shivers, Roosevelt Collins, Emery Nix 49. Ray McKown I'm just going to let Dan Jenkins tell you about McKown. "October 20, 1951 McKown began the day as a sophomore third-string quarterback, but he ended it as the “Dumas Dandy.” Inserted after injures to Gil Bartosh and Bobby Jack Floyd, McKown created a legacy by rallying the Frogs from 14 points down with nine minutes left against sixth-ranked Texas A&M for a historic upset. McKown would become an All-American that season and All-SWC. He led the team in passing and punting three seasons from 1951 to 1953."