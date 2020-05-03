As we continue to look back at the best jerseys in TCU history through our All-Time Best TCU Uniform Bracket, we will also take a look at the best players to wear each of the numbers on those jerseys. Today we look at numbers 31-40 31. Rags Matthews Matthews was named TCU's MVP after the 1926 and 1927 seasons, and was selected to play in the East-West Shrine Game his senior year. He was named to the All-Time All-SWC Team in 1969, and was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1971. Honorable Mention: Ridwan Issahaku, Jerrick Suiter

32. Travin Howard Howard was the first player in TCU history to lead the team in tackles for three consecutive seasons. He had the most tackles in the Gary Patterson era with 343. He was Honorable Mention Big 12 defensive player of the year and was first team All-Big 12 twice. He also won the defensive MVP of the Alamo Bowl win against Stanford. Honorable Mention: Kevin Langford, Clyde Flowers 33. Jaden Oberkrom During Oberkrom's senior year he was a Lou Groza semifinalist for the best kicker in college football and was a second-team All-American. He made 10 of 11 field goals from beyond 40 yards that season, including all three that were beyond 50 yards. When he graduated he was the leading scorer in Big 12 history. Honorable Mention: Adrianne Ross, Sewo Olonilua, Garlon Green, Robert Merrill, George McLeod, Kris Gardner

34. Kenrich Williams aka Kenny Hustle His actual name might be Kenrich Williams, but he'll always be Kenny Hustle to me. I've waxed poetic about him since his second game in a TCU uniform. He was the NIT Most Outstanding Player and All-Big 12 Second-Team. He led TCU in rebounding three times in his career, joining Gary Turner as the only Frogs to do that. He had 1,125 points, 141 steals, 71 blocks and 877 rebounds in his career as a Frog. Honorable Mention: Jake Arrieta, Ed Wesley, Keith Flowers 35. Ross Montgomery Montgomery was an All-Southwest Conference selection at halfback in 1967 and led the Frogs in rushing from 1966-68 three times combining for 1,812 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns. He was the second TCU player to run for 200 yards, with his 213-yard game vs. Baylor in 1967. Honorable Mention: Tanner Brock 36. Kenneth Davis Davis was a consensus All-American and fifth in the Heisman vote while rushing for 1,611 yards and 16 touchdowns and averaged a nation's-best 7.6 yards a carry in 1984. He twice led TCU in rushing and finished with a then-school record 2,994 yards. 37. Kelvin Newton Newton was the top tackler on the 1979 team and is third all time in assisted tackles (229) and seventh in total tackles (366) for the Frogs. He also had seven career fumble recoveries. 38. Jason Coats Coats was first-team All-Mountain West for three seasons from 2010-12. He finished his career with 33 home runs, 202 RBI, 192 runs and a .334 batting average while helping the Frogs make the College World Series for the first time in 2010. Honorable Mention: Tommy Joe Crutcher, Buddy Dike, Cotton Harrison 39. Jason Phillips Phillips was the first defensive player in Mountain West Conference history to be named to the All-Conference team all four years of his career. He had 315 tackles, 7.5 sacks and two interceptions. We caught up with him on this week's Purple Menace Podcast to talk about his career and more. Honorable Mention: Jason Goss, LD Meyer, Abe Martin