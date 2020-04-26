As we continue to look back at the best jerseys in TCU history through our All-Time Best TCU Uniform Bracket, we will also take a look at the best players to wear each of the numbers on those jerseys. Today we look at numbers 21-30

21. Kyle Hicks When Hicks finished his career he was the Big 12's active leader among running backs in games, rushing touchdowns and carries. He was also one of just four active Power 5 conference players with at least 2,000 career yards rushing and 85 catches. His junior year he had 12 touchdowns and 1,042 rushing yards, including a five-touchdown and 192-yard game at Baylor. Honorable Mention: Bo Schobel, Pappy Pruitt, Charles King, Clayton Jerome, Kevin Samuel 22. Darrell Lester Lester was a national champion and two-time consensus All-American center for the TCU football team in 1934 and 1935. He also played center on the basketball team and was a pitcher on the baseball team. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1988. Honorable Mention: Aaron Green, IB Hale, Jim Shofner, James penny, Jim Schlossnagle 23. Jim Swink The "Rusk Rambler" was one of the best running backs in Southwest Conference history and led the Frogs to back-to-back conference titles in 1955-56 and was a two-time All-American. The Longhorns' slogan and "hook 'em" hand gesture was created because the need to stop Swink after he racked up 235 yards on 15 carries in a 47-20 win for the Frogs. Honorable Mention: Jamie Dixon, BJ Catalon, Aaron Brown, Alex Young, Mike Luttrell, Marvin Godbolt, Malcolm Johnson 24. Darrell Browder He played for the Frogs from 1979-1983 and still holds the record for points scored in a career with 1,886. He played for John Killingsworth as a member of the "Killer Frogs." He's a member of the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame and TCU Lettermen's Hall of Fame. Honorable Mention: Joseph Turner, Mike Jones, Julius Lewis)

25. Alex Robinson This is a multi-generational honor as Alex's mom Darla wore No. 25 on the TCU women's basketball team from 1982-84. Robinson was on the Associated Press All-Big 12 Second Team, All-Big 12 Third Team and Academic All-Big 12 Second Team his senior year. He still holds the TCU record for career assists with 672 and assists in a game with 17. Honorable Mention: Kavontae Turpin, Kevin White, Eric Buchanan, Walter Roach, Lyle Blackwood, Johnny Swaim, Ryan Carroll 26. Derrick Kindred Kindred was first-team All-Big 12 his senior year in 2015. He 229 career tackles, eight interceptions, two pick-sixes, three fumbles forced and three fumbles recovered. He was one of the toughest Frogs and played through multiple injuries throughout his career. Honorable Mention: Mike Renfro, Marvin White, Keaton Jones, Linzy Cole, Vernon Scott 27. Tony Jeffery Jeffery finished his career in 1987 and was second all-time in rushing yards (3,749) and is fourth all-time in rushing touchdowns (31). He also once held the record for rushing yards and touchdowns in a game with 343. Honorable Mention: Jason Teague 28. Collin Jones If you haven't listened to this week's Purple Menace Podcast, we caught up with Jones to talk about his career and best football moments. He was a second-team All-Mountain West Conference selection his senior year and was second on the team with 80 tackles. He set a career-high with 10 tackles and had a sack in his final game, the 21-19 Rose Bowl win over Wisconsin. Honorable Mention: Stefan Crichton, Dick O’Neal, Jeremy Modkins, Curtis Modkins