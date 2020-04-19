As we continue to look back at the best jerseys in TCU history through our All-Time Best TCU Uniform Bracket, we will also take a look at the best players to wear each of the numbers on those jerseys. Today we look at numbers 11-20

11. Brandon Parrish This was a tough one because of how important Max Knake was to the Frogs in the 90s, but Parrish was the face of the entire university by the end of his TCU career. His recruiting class was helped change the culture with the basketball program and his final game as a Frog was the NIT championship. The image of him celebrating with tears in his eyes while his brother put the exclamation point on the title with a dunk is one of the most engrained memories in Frog fans’ minds. He averaged seven points and 2.9 rebounds per game in his career. When his career ended he was the school’s all-time leader in games played and never missed a contest. Honorable Mention (Max Knake, Ranthony Texada, Sonny Gibbs, Drew Coleman, Kent Nix, Lizzy Karoly) 12. Nick Lodolo There’s a good chance this will be a match up between two first-round picks between Lodolo and Jeff Gladney, but Lodolo was one of the most dominant pitchers in TCU history and is the highest draft pick in TCU baseball history. He was a second-team All-American and first-team All-Big 12 his junior year. He had a 2.36 ERA and struck out 131 batters in 103 innings, that’s the fourth-most K’s in a season in TCU history. Honorable Mention (Jeff Gladney, Taylor Featherston, Riley Ferrell, Leon Clay, Roger Williams) 13. Antoine Hicks Hicks started 12 games in 2009 and had 10 touchdowns on 32 touches. He had 75-yard touchdowns in back-to-back weeks against UNLV and BYU. He had 62- and 20-yard touchdown catches just 12 seconds apart against New Mexico. Honorable Mention (Tyler Alexander, Ad Dietzel, Adrian Madise)

14. Andy Dalton Matt Carpenter and Aaron Schobel made this a more interesting debate than you’d think, but there was never a doubt that Dalton would be the man here. He finished his career as the holder of every major TCU quarterback record, including wins with 42 to go with just eight losses. The previous record for wins was 29 by Sammy Baugh in the 1930s. He finished ninth in the Heisman voting, was a Manning Award finalist, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award finalist, Bobby Bowden Award finalist, Davey O'Brien Award semifinalist, Maxwell Award semifinalist and was a second-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals. And ohh yeah, helped the Frogs win the Rose Bowl. Honorable Mention (Aaron Schobel, Matt Carpenter, David Porter) 15. Durbin Feltman The battle of the short stays here, but Feltman’s three-year career with one unforgettable moment tops Banogu’s two years. Feltman was a third-team All-American and was first-team All-Big 12 in 2018. That year he had a 0.74 ERA and allowed just two earned runs the whole season. He struck out 43 batters in 24.3 innings. As a freshman he pitched two scoreless innings and struck out the final batter of the Super Regional at Texas A&M and capped it off with a “thumbs down” from the mound as the dog pile started. Honorable Mention (Ben Banogu, Mike Ramsey, Tye Gunn, JD Miller, Cam Echols-Luper) 16. Bryan Holaday Holaday won the 2010 Johnny Bench Award for being the best catcher in college baseball, was a second-team All-American and was a sixth-round draft pick of the Detroit Tigers. He left with the school record of 99 hits that season while hitting .355 while scoring 72 runs and driving in 53 as he helped TCU reach its first College World Series. Honorable Mention (Connor Wanhanen, Ronald Fraley, Jeff Ballard)