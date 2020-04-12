As we continue to look back at the best jerseys in TCU history through our All-Time Best TCU Uniform Bracket, we will also take a look at the best players to wear each of the numbers on those jerseys. Today we begin with numbers 00-10 00. Kevin Cron Kevin Cron was drafted in 2014 by the Arizona Diamondbacks after being named to the All-College World Series team that season. He was second-team All-Big 12 that year and was a second-team freshman All-American in 2012. Honorable Mention (Jaylen Fisher)

1. Desmond Bane Bane is arguably the best basketball player to ever put on a TCU uniform. He was two-time All-Big 12. He is the school all-time leader in wins, games played, three-pointers and assists. He’s top three in points scored and helped TCU reach the NCAA tournament and win a NIT title all while being one of the faces of the university. Honorable Mention (Jalen Reagor, Tony Rand, Chris Hackett, Cody Jones) 2. Trevone Boykin Boykin carried TCU to its two best football seasons since the 1930s as the Frogs finished in the top-five in 2014 and 2015. He finished his career ranked first in TCU history in career passing yards, passing attempts, pass completions and touchdown passes. Honorable Mention (Jason Verrett, Reggie Hunt) 3. Cory Santee Most of those records that Bane set he had to break Santee's marks to do so. Santee was a 2017 TCU Lettermen’s Hall of Fame inductee, was a two-time All-Conference USA selection and ranks second all-time for TCU in points and assists. Santee also ranks third all-time in steals and minutes played. Honorable Mention (Tejay Johnson, Basil Mitchell, Laterance Dunbar, Elliot Barzili) 4. Casey Pachall Sadly we didn't get to see the extent of Pachall's abilities due to off-field issues, but when he played he was one of the most gifted passers we've ever seen. He finished his TCU career as the school's all-time leader in completion percentage while ranking third in completions, passing yards and touchdown passes. Honorable Mention (Quincy Butler, Wallace “Hogcaller” Myers, Helena Sverrisdottir)

5. Ladainian Tomlinson Not much needs to be said about the NFL Hall of Famer. Tomlinson ran for 2,158 yards his senior year, finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting and winning the Doak Walker Award for the nation's top running back. He was the first back in TCU history to rush for more than 2,000 yards. His 2,158 his senior was the fourth highest in NCAA history when he graduated. Honorable Mention (Kyan Anderson, Derek Odell, Cy Leland) 6. Bart Johnson Johnson finished his career with 85 catches for 1,098 yards and nine touchdowns, which ranks in the top-10 in school history. His most notable moment was scoring in the Rose Bowl win against Wisconsin. Honorable Mention (Darius Anderson, Andre Davis, Bram Kohlhausen, Elisha Olabode, Kyle Bacak) 7. Royce Huffman Huffman an all-conference performer in baseball and football from 1995–99. His dad, Royce Sr., also played football for TCU from 1969-73 and brother Chad, played football and baseball for TCU from 2003-06. Honorable Mention (Kolby Listenbee, Greg McCoy, Kenny Hill, Stanley Washington, Tre Moehrig, Josh Watson) 8. Davey O’Brien Like Tomlinson, not much more needs to be said about O'Brien. He won the Heisman, Maxwell and a national title for the Frogs in 1938. The O'Brien Award, given to the nation's top quarterback, is named after him. Honorable Mention (Jimmy Lawrence, Kyle Winkler, Austen Wade, Boomer White)