Best Frogs to wear 00-10
As we continue to look back at the best jerseys in TCU history through our All-Time Best TCU Uniform Bracket, we will also take a look at the best players to wear each of the numbers on those jerseys.
Today we begin with numbers 00-10
00. Kevin Cron
Kevin Cron was drafted in 2014 by the Arizona Diamondbacks after being named to the All-College World Series team that season. He was second-team All-Big 12 that year and was a second-team freshman All-American in 2012.
Honorable Mention (Jaylen Fisher)
1. Desmond Bane
Bane is arguably the best basketball player to ever put on a TCU uniform. He was two-time All-Big 12. He is the school all-time leader in wins, games played, three-pointers and assists. He’s top three in points scored and helped TCU reach the NCAA tournament and win a NIT title all while being one of the faces of the university.
Honorable Mention (Jalen Reagor, Tony Rand, Chris Hackett, Cody Jones)
2. Trevone Boykin
Boykin carried TCU to its two best football seasons since the 1930s as the Frogs finished in the top-five in 2014 and 2015. He finished his career ranked first in TCU history in career passing yards, passing attempts, pass completions and touchdown passes.
Honorable Mention (Jason Verrett, Reggie Hunt)
3. Cory Santee
Most of those records that Bane set he had to break Santee's marks to do so. Santee was a 2017 TCU Lettermen’s Hall of Fame inductee, was a two-time All-Conference USA selection and ranks second all-time for TCU in points and assists. Santee also ranks third all-time in steals and minutes played.
Honorable Mention (Tejay Johnson, Basil Mitchell, Laterance Dunbar, Elliot Barzili)
4. Casey Pachall
Sadly we didn't get to see the extent of Pachall's abilities due to off-field issues, but when he played he was one of the most gifted passers we've ever seen. He finished his TCU career as the school's all-time leader in completion percentage while ranking third in completions, passing yards and touchdown passes.
Honorable Mention (Quincy Butler, Wallace “Hogcaller” Myers, Helena Sverrisdottir)
5. Ladainian Tomlinson
Not much needs to be said about the NFL Hall of Famer. Tomlinson ran for 2,158 yards his senior year, finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting and winning the Doak Walker Award for the nation's top running back. He was the first back in TCU history to rush for more than 2,000 yards. His 2,158 his senior was the fourth highest in NCAA history when he graduated.
Honorable Mention (Kyan Anderson, Derek Odell, Cy Leland)
6. Bart Johnson
Johnson finished his career with 85 catches for 1,098 yards and nine touchdowns, which ranks in the top-10 in school history. His most notable moment was scoring in the Rose Bowl win against Wisconsin.
Honorable Mention (Darius Anderson, Andre Davis, Bram Kohlhausen, Elisha Olabode, Kyle Bacak)
7. Royce Huffman
Huffman an all-conference performer in baseball and football from 1995–99. His dad, Royce Sr., also played football for TCU from 1969-73 and brother Chad, played football and baseball for TCU from 2003-06.
Honorable Mention (Kolby Listenbee, Greg McCoy, Kenny Hill, Stanley Washington, Tre Moehrig, Josh Watson)
8. Davey O’Brien
Like Tomlinson, not much more needs to be said about O'Brien. He won the Heisman, Maxwell and a national title for the Frogs in 1938. The O'Brien Award, given to the nation's top quarterback, is named after him.
Honorable Mention (Jimmy Lawrence, Kyle Winkler, Austen Wade, Boomer White)
9. Josh Doctson
Doctson finished his TCU career with a school record 2,785 receiving yards and 29 touchdown. His 180 catches are second in school history. Also owns one of my favorite stats in school history where he is the only player to score a touchdown against TCU (with Wyoming in 2011) and for the Frogs (a whole bunch of times).
Honorable Mention (Evan Skoug, Nick Browne, Matt Boesen, Jordan Calhoun)
10. Vlad Brodziansky
In Brodziansky's senior year he was All-Big 12 Third Team, AP All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, Academic All-Big 12 First Team, a Senior CLASS Award Finalist and a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Finalist. He tied the school record for most blocks with 171 while helping TCU win a NIT title and reach the NCAA tournament.
Honorable Mention (Rafael Priest, Steve Stamp, Prince Fowler, Michelle Prokof)